NFL: Which Week 17 games are the First things First cast members excited to watch?

Fox Sports' 'First Things First' cast members have weighed in on how they feel about the NFL adding a 17th game to the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Brandon Marshall, Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes all picked a game that they are most excited about watching in Week 17. On that note, let's take a look at which game each person picked as one to watch.

Brandon Marshall's NFL Week 17 game to watch: Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens

During the show, Brandon Marshall selected the Los Angeles Rams vs Baltimore Ravens as the game he is most intrigued to see during the 2021-22 NFL season. This game was added once the NFL added a 17th game to their schedule for next season.

Marshall had this to say about the Rams and Ravens game:

"Could this be a potential Super Bowl matchup preview?"

He went on to say that adding Matthew Stafford could take the Rams to the next level. Brandon Marshall did say that the gap between the Ravens and Chiefs is huge, but he feels that the Ravens could close that gap this off-season.

Nick Wright's NFL Week 17 game to watch: Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Wright picked the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs game. This will be Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers' first meeting.

Wright had this to say about the matchup:

"We should've got Rodgers vs Mahomes part 1 in the Super Bowl last season, but Matt LaFluer screwed it up for Rodgers by not being able to capitalize off of Tom Brady's three interceptions in the second half of the NFC Championship Game."

This meeting between the Packers and Chiefs has the potential to bring a good amount of viewers for the NFL.

The big question mark around the game is the prospect of Mahomes and Rodgers playing if both teams lock up playoff spots? That is something we will have to see when the match comes around.

Kevin Wildes' NFL Week 17 game to watch: Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots

Kevin Wildes joined the First Things First cast members for this segment and selected the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots as one to watch in Week 17 of the upcoming NFL season.

Wildes had this to say about the Cowboys and Patriots game:

"Great franchise on its way back spent a lot of money, some call them America's Team, will be playing the Dallas Cowboys in Foxboro Dak Prescott vs Jimmy G."

This is an interesting pick, and the fact that Kevin Wildes threw Jimmy Garoppolo in the mix makes it even more interesting.

Both teams could potentially be fighting for a playoff spot in Week 17. This may be an interesting pick, but it could be the best pick out of the three choices for the newly-added 17th game.