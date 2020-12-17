NFL: Which teams are out of the 2020 AFC playoff race?

At the end of Week 14 in the NFL, the playoff race is becoming relatively clear. Some teams have been officially eliminated while others are mathematically out of the race. Others still, like the Patriots and Raiders, have a slim chance of making it into the playoffs, though they don't currently hold a playoff spot But they'll need a lot of help to get there.

Let’s take a look at the AFC and see which NFL teams have been mathematically ruled out of the playoffs.

NFL teams who have been eliminated from the playoffs in AFC

New York Jets: 0-13

They are still winless, and it looks like they might be tanking for the top quarterback in the NFL 2021 Draft. Coach Adam Gase has once again failed to lead this team to victory. The Jets look to be in rebuild mode heading into next year. They haven't been viewed as a playoff contender for quite a while. Instead, the conversation has shifted to their search for a new quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 1-12

After their win in the opening week, the Jaguars stalled, and they haven't tasted victory ever since. This losing streak looks like it will continue in the final three weeks of the NFL regular season. They current hold the second pick in the NFL 2020 Draft, and they have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

Gardner Minshew II will start in Week 15 against the Ravens.



Cincinnati Bengals: 2-10-1

After they picked up a franchise quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft, there were still many holes the Bengals had to fill. So it's not very surprising that they have struggled so much this season. o be fair, they hit a home run with Joe Burrow as their franchise quarterback. He made the Bengals fairly competitive, but he suffered a season-ending injury.

Without Burrow, Cincinnati has been one of the most mediocre teams in the NFL. They have been eliminated from the playoff race.

Los Angeles Chargers: 4-9

The Chargers moved on from QB Philp Rivers this offseason, and they were all set to start Tyrod Taylor. But the Chargers were forced to start rookie Justin Herbert when Taylor went down with an injury .

Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Chargers

As it turns out, Herbert seized the opportunity, and he has emerged as the team's quarterback of the future. Still, even with Herbert's success, the Chargers haven’t been able to win many games. They have no chance of making it to the NFL playoffs this year.

Houston Texans: 4-9

The Texans expected to make this playoffs this year. But the 2020 NFL season unfolded quite differently for Houston. They lost four straight games right out of the gate. When the team fired its head coach, they started to pick up some wins. But their early losses were just too much to overcome. With their loss in NFL Week 14, the Texans were eliminated from the playoff race.