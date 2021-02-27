NFL Trade Rumors: The four teams Russell Wilson has reportedly asked to be traded to

A fortnight ago, Seattle Seahawks' quarterback, Russell Wilson, sent the NFL world into a frenzy when he expressed his growing frustrations with the team's offensive line. Wilson's unexpected outburst led to numerous media outlets speculating that the eight-time Pro Bowler could be set to say goodbye to Seattle this offseason.

Most recent reports in today's press coming courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter suggest that Wilson has given the Seahawks a list of his four preferred destinations should he be allowed to leave.

NFL Trade Rumors: Who are the four teams that Russel Wilson has reportedly asked to be traded to?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Russell Wilson has listed the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears as the four NFL franchises that he would be willing to join if the Seahawks decide to trade their franchise QB.

Let's take a look at a few pros and cons of each:

NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys

Pros: Were Russell Wilson to exit Seattle for Dallas, he would be linking up with a receiving trifecta of Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb during the offseason. That trio is at least on-par and potentially better than the Seahawks three-pronged receiving corp of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and David Moore. Wilson would have quality targets to aim for downfield if they do stick around.

Cons: PFF ranked the Cowboys offensive line a lowly 27th for its performance during the 2020 season. The single biggest reason Wilson wants to leave Seattle is to get better protection and he could do a lot better than Dallas.

However, the Cowboys’ key offensive linemen Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, and La’el Collins missed a lot of the 2020 campaign through injury. So, the O-line's poor ranking isn't necessarily an accurate representation of its true quality.

Of all the teams mentioned, Dallas makes the most sense. Jerry Jones has been reluctant to offer Dak Prescott the contract his play deserves and with Dak battling his way back from an ankle injury, Jones may see Wilson as a potential successor.

NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson to the New Orleans Saints

Pros: Just thinking about Wilson under center with Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Emmanuel Sanders is enough to cause slight palpitations among defenses. Not only would Wilson have an excellent set of wideouts/backs to aim for down in the Bayou, but he would be behind the NFL's eighth-best O-line, according to PFF's grade. The likes of Ryan Ramzyck and Terron Armstead would be happy to protect their new QB should a trade eventuate.

Another pro here for Russ is that the Saints have been perennial contenders for the Super Bowl for years. The team is in its prime, and Russell Wilson could be the man to get them over that final hurdle.

Cons: There is no con with Wilson in a Sean Payton-designed New Orleans' offense. It would likely be an unbelievable thing to witness.

There are, however, a few issues that the Saints need to clear. Firstly, it's still unclear whether Drew Brees is retiring. And nobody in New Orleans is in a rush to usher the franchise legend out the door. Secondly, New Orleans is miles over the salary cap limit, so it's unlikely the team could afford Russell Wilson. At least not without him taking a substantial wage cut for a couple of years.

Russell Wilson to the Saints is a dream trade, but I just can't see it happening. At the moment, the Saints cannot afford him.

NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson to the Las Vegas Raiders

Pros: Once the Las Vegas Raiders get the highly-rated Richie Incognito back to fitness, there are makings of a decent offensive line down in Vegas. Kolton Miller continues to improve on pass protection duties and received an 81.3 pass-blocking grade in 2020. PFF did rank the unit below the Seahawks, but going forward, I think the Raiders have a better O-line.

It would also be a lot of fun to see Wilson link up with tight end Darren Waller, who lit up the AFC West last year with 1,196 yards and nine TDs. Plus, Wilson could get more out of underperforming rookie Henry Ruggs than Derek Carr did.

Cons: I just don't think the Raiders are anywhere near a Super Bowl contender at the moment. Derek Carr is as good as anyone besides Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, and Matt Ryan when it comes to launching balls downfield but it just hasn't worked out for coach Gruden's offense. Wilson is a better QB than Carr overall, but an upgrade at QB wouldn't be enough.

No rings for Russ in Las Vegas, in my humble opinion.

NFL Trade Rumors: Russell Wilson to the Chicago Bears

Pros: The Chicago Bears still boast of a top-tier NFL defense. It was the defense that dragged Matt Nagy's team to the NFC Wildcard Round of the playoffs in 2020. The offense was - more often than not - pretty mediocre.

The Bears' pass rush unit is a particular stand-out, ranked fourth-best in the league in the PFF grade. If Russell Wilson was able to step-in in place of the departing Mitchell Trubisky, do a better job of looking after the football and improve the offense, he wouldn't need to worry so much about the defense giving up too many points. It could a winning formula.

Also, if the Bears can convince Allen Robinson ll to stick around, Russell Wilson will have one of the most underrated and reliable receivers in the NFL to aim at, and things could suddenly get a lot more exciting over at Soldier Field!

Lowest drop % by WRs in 2020:

⭐ Davante Adams: 0.9%

⭐ DeAndre Hopkins: 0.9%

⭐ Allen Robinson: 1.0%

⭐ Cole Beasley: 1.2% pic.twitter.com/hCYwAmrR3h — PFF (@PFF) February 23, 2021

Cons: The Bears do not have top receivers aside from Robinson ll. Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller have shown potential, but they certainly won't be enough to make a deep run in the playoffs. While we're not sure how good this Bears' receiving corp could be with a QB of Wilson's caliber in the pocket. However, they could continue to bomb.

It might not be Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky's fault that the offense was mediocre. It could just be that Matt Nagy's playbook is weak. We just don't know yet and we won't find out until the Bears get a proven QB behind the line. It's a risk for Russell to join Matt Nagy's offense, in my opinion. Especially when Sean Payton is looking for a new QB.