NFL: Who leads the league in rushing yards this season?

Derrick Henry finished as the NFL's rushing leader in 2020, with 2,027 yards picked up on the ground on 378 carries. Henry punched in 17 rushing touchdowns this year on an average of 126.7 yards per game. Henry became only the 7th running back in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards on the ground in a regular season.

Henry holds the honor of being the only person in history to rush for 2,000 yards in an NFL season, a college season, and a high school season. Henry also has the distinction of being the only running back to rush for 2,000 yards and not have any of his offensive linemen selected to the Pro Bowl.

NFL Rushing Yards leader: Derrick Henry's top games of 2020

Henry's explosiveness on the ground did more than just break records, as it also propelled the Tennessee Titans to an 11-5 record and their first AFC South championship since 2008. Henry was consistent over the course of the season, but some of his games were much more productive for him than others.

Henry started the year with 116 yards on 31 carries in a victory at Denver in week 1. Henry found the endzone for the first time in a week 3 victory at Minnesota, where he scored twice. Henry would score 2 touchdowns in each of the next two games, including a week 6 victory over division rival Houston, where he gained 212 yards on 22 carries.

Keeping with the theme of having huge games against divisional opponents, AP All-Pro running back Henry rushed for 178 yards on 27 carries with 3 touchdowns in a victory over Indianapolis in week 12.

Henry followed up on his divisional dominance by pounding the Jaguars for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns in week 14, and then finished the season by rushing for 250 yards against the Texans in week 17. Henry entered that game needing 223 yards to eclipse the 2,000 yard mark, which he gained easily during a 41-38 victory that clinched the divisional title for the Titans.

Henry joined a legendary club with his 2,000 yard season. The other running backs to accomplish the same feat are O.J. Simpson, Eric Dickerson, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Jamal Lewis, Chris Johnson, and Adrian Peterson.

Henry joins Simpson as the only running backs to lead the NFL in carries, touchdowns, and rushing yards in consecutive seasons. Although Henry is still young and in the early portions of his career, his incredible running abilities will ensure that this season goes down in the record books.

If Henry were to retire tomorrow, he might make it into the NFL Hall of Fame based on his brilliant efforts, but Henry likely has several more years ahead of him and will surely look to become to only running back in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in multiple seasons.