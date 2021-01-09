NFL Wild Card: Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints odds, picks, line and spread

An established dynasty and a potential up-and-comer will face off Sunday as the New Orleans Saints host the Chicago Bears in an NFL wild-card playoff matchup.

The Saints (12-4), led by veteran quarterback Drew Brees, hope for a deep playoff run and a Super Bowl berth. They haven't made it there since 2010, and with Brees on the cusp of retirement, this may be their best shot for the foreseeable future.

Plus, star running back Alvin Kamara, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, could be back and healthy for the Saints, per a post on his Twitter account. His return would immensely open up New Orleans' potential on offense.

See y’all Sunday ❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 8, 2021

The goal for the Bears (8-8) is to continue to make a name for themselves under head coach Matt Nagy. The team went 12-4 and won the NFC North his first season, but finished at 8-8 and second in the division last season.

Just as a one-game playoff ouster would sow more disappointment for the Bears fanbase, an impressive playoff run could strengthen fans' resolve in Nagy heading into his fourth year on the job.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints Betting Odds

The Saints are a -10 favorite at home for Sunday.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints Picks

Saints quarterback Drew Brees will throw for at least two touchdowns. Saints running back Alvin Kamara will total at least 100 all-purpose yards. Bears running back David Montgomery will rush for at least 50 yards and one touchdown.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints Key Notes

The Saints are on a two-game winning streak. The Bears are on a one-game losing streak. The Saints are 6-2 at home this season. The Bears are 5-3 on the road this season. Despite missing time due to injury, Saints quarterback Drew Brees has thrown for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has thrown for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints Key Injuries

Chicago Bears:

Cornerback Buster Skrine (concussion) is out for Sunday.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday.

Linebacker Josh Woods (toe) is questionable for Sunday.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (elbow) is questionable for Sunday.

New Orleans Saints:

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) is out for Sunday.

Guard Nick Easton (concussion) is out for Sunday.

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints Prediction

Prediction: Saints 35, Bears 17

Money Line: Saints -550, Bears +425

Against the Spread: Saints 9-7, Bears 8-8