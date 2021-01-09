NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Colts at Bills odds, picks, line and spread

The Buffalo Bills are heading into their Wild Card Playoff game riding a six game winning streak to end the 2020 NFL regular season. Buffalo will look to continue that winning streak at home by beating the Colts. A victory against the Colts will give Buffalo another home playoff game in the Divisional Playoff round.

The Indianapolis Colts just snuck into the 2020 NFL Playoffs in Week 17. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers' is coming close to the end of his career. There would be nothing better than making a run at a Super Bowl. If the Colts win they will head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the Divisional Playoff round.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds

The QBuffalo Bills will enter their Wild Card Playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts being (-6.5) point favorites on Saturday.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Picks

-- Josh Allen will have over 300 yards passing and three or more touchdowns

-- Stefon Diggs will record over 150 yards receiving and two touchdowns

-- Jonathan Taylor will rush for over 100 yards and a touchdown

-- Philip Rivers will turn the football over more than once

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Key Notes

Both teams are coming into the NFL Playoffs on a hot streak. Colts are 4-1 in the last five games and Bills are 5-0 in the last five games

Josh Allen has thrown for over three hundred yards three out of the last five games and has thrown for two or more touchdowns in each of the last five games

Stefon Diggs has went over 100 yards receiving in three of the last five games

Buffalo Bills have the second best offense in the NFL in total yards per game

Indianapolis Colts have the eighth ranked defense in the NFL in total yards given up per game

Jonathan Taylor is coming off a 253 yard rushing game. He has also scored two touchdowns in three of the last five games

Philip Rivers would has thrown an interception in back-to-back weeks

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Key Injuries

Indianapolis Colts Key Injuries:

CB: Rock Ya-Sin, Out (concussion)

DT: DeForest Buckner, Questionable (ankle)

S: Khari Willis, Out (concussion)

Buffalo Bills Key Injuries:

WR: Cole Beasley, Questionable (knee)

WR: Stefon Diggs, Questionable (oblique)

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Predictions

Prediction: Bills 42, Colts 24

Money Line: Bills (-280), Colts (+240)

Against the Spread: Bills (11-5), Colts (8-8)