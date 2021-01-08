NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Colts at Bills predictions, preview, team news and more

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are in the NFL playoffs for the second year in a row. Buffalo will look to rewrite their playoff luck with a win against the Indianapolis Colts. Last season the Buffalo Bills were knocked out of the NFL Playoffs by the Houston Texans.

After missing the NFL Playoffs in the 2019 NFL Season the Indianapolis Colts are back in it. Colts are looking to make a deep run in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Philip Rivers is running out of time to win a Super Bowl. Indianapolis has the defense that could potentially lead them to the Super Bowl but the first step is winning on the road against the Bills.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Head-to-Head

Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts will be meeting for the 71st time this weekend. Buffalo owns the head-to-head overall record lead 37-32-1. The Bills have won the last three out of five games that have been played.

The most recent meeting between the Bills and Colts was in the 2018 NFL season where Buffalo blew out the Colts 37-5. This is the first meeting in the postseason between the Colts and Bills.

Indianapolis Colts' season results: L W W W L W W L W W L W W W L W

Buffalo Bills' season results: W W W W L L W W W L W W W W W W

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills Team News

Buffalo Bills are coming into the Wild Card Playoff game against the Colts with two of their wide receivers questionable. Cole Beasley is dealing with a knee injury that could potentially keep him out vs Colts. Stefon Diggs is also questionable with an Oblique injury.

Indianapolis Colts are coming into the game on Saturday with two key injuries on the defensive side of the football. DeForest Buckner is listed as questionable and was limited in practice on Thursday. Rock Ya-Sin has not practiced all week due to a concussion and will not play on Saturday vs Bills.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Projected Starters

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts:

QB: Philip Rivers

RB: Jonathan Taylor

WR: T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr, Zach Pascal

TE: Jack Doyle

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills:

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Zack Moss

WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Gabriel Davis

TE: Dawson Knox

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills Predictions

Buffalo Bills will look to get out to a fast start against the Colts. Buffalo needs to make Indianapolis play from behind. The more Philip Rivers has to pass the football the more opportunities the Bills defense has to force him into a mistake.

Indianapolis Colts need to establish a run game early with rookie running back Jonathan Taylor. The Colts have to be careful and cannot become one dimensional against Buffalo. Buffalo Bills are too good of a football team to be one dimensional against them.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills get a quick start and beat the Indianapolis Colts in a blowout home playoff win.