"It's a chance to be aggressive and dream" - NFL writer believes Commanders could swoop in for Russell Wilson

The marriage between Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks appears to be headed towards a nasty divorce.

After 10 seasons with the franchise, the former Super Bowl champion has made it known that he will not be afraid to search for greener pastures this offseason.

NFL writer John Keim believes that there is a team that could come and make an offer to land the Seahawks' signal-caller. That team is the Washington Commanders.

"Seattle doesn't have to trade Wilson, and there might not be much desire from coach Pete Carroll, 70, to start over with another quarterback. But for Washington, it's a chance to be aggressive and dream."

The Washington Commanders have struggled mightily over the years to find a franchise quarterback. The last time that owner Dan Snyder's team had promise at the position was with former 2012 first-round draft pick Robert Griffith III.

During that same draft, the team also drafted current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Since their departures, the team has had a revolving door but hopes to change that this offseason.

What other teams could use the services of Russell Wilson?

When the new league year begins on March 16, there will be several teams in need of a starting quarterback. Besides the Commanders, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also searching for their next starting quarterback.

After 18 successful NFL seasons, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger finally decided to call it a career.

This has left head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert looking for a successor via free agency, a trade, or the draft.

Speaking of retiring Hall of Fame quarterbacks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, and they will also be in need of a signal-caller.

With Mike Evans and a host of other offensive stars, the team is still in win-now mode with a viable quarterback.

The Denver Broncos are also in the neighborhood for a quarterback and could desperately use the services of someone with the resume of Russell Wilson. The team is filled with offensive weapons such as Noah Fant, Jerry Jeudy, and Courtland Sutton.

Wilson has been a revelation ever since being taken in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has amassed 37,059 passing yards and was the NFL's passing rating leader in 2015.

His 292 touchdowns to only 87 interceptions is good for second all-time in NFL history for the touchdown-to-interception ratio (Aaron Rodgers is first).

