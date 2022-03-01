"Fixed it" - NFL writer mocks Kyler Murray's recent statement on his Cardinals future

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray released a statement through his agent Erik Burkhardt on Monday morning. The 24 year-old quarterback squashed recent rumors that he wanted out of Arizona by saying that he wants to stay and lead them to the Super Bowl.

Murray's message confirmed that he wants a contract extension. The statement also added in all of his accomplishments throughout his young career that make him eligible for the contract he so wishes.

Andy Staples from "The Athletic" had his own take of the statement released on Kyler Murray's behalf. His tweet reads:

Staples' caption read:

While Staples referenced the Texas barbecue because of the quarterback being a Texas native, a few other fans felt the need to state that the post was unwarranted and didn't really get the point across.

What was Kyler Murray trying to communicate with recent statement?

NFL fans awoke to a statement from Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray through his agent. While the use of different fonts and sizes annoyed most people, it appears that perhaps the message he was trying to convey was lost on many.

So, what message did he want to convey? The 24 year-old quarterback, who addressed the fans directly, said that he wants to stay with the team longterm and that he wants to win a Super Bowl.

He then went on to state that he will commit to whatever it takes to reach his goals and that the organization will need to as well.

Midway through the statement, he said that he did in fact want a contract extension. He also alluded to the fact that he has sent an extension offer to the Cardinals and that he feels that the team should address his contract offers before anything else.

The statement ended with "Actions speak louder than words" and that he deserves to be given his request so that he can continue to build with the Arizona Cardinals.

It's extremely unusual for a professional athlete and his representation to take this route. By releasing a statement and informing the fan base that he wants a contract extension, he is putting pressure on the organization to make an executive decision.

Now, everyone will sit back to see if it works.

