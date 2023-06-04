Tom Brady is officially done with the NFL...right? After calling it quits after the loss to the Dallas Cowboys in last year's playoffs, many think that Brady is truly done once and for all.

Despite the man himself saying he is done, however, it hasn't stopped rumors of him returning to the field again. With the news that Tom Brady is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, reports have stated that the seven-time Super Bowl winner could return with Las Vegas.

NFL YouTuber Mikerophone discussed this on his show. He stated that if the NFL passed a rule, then Brady could play for the Raiders despite techincally owning them. However, he did finish by saying that the current situation in Las Vegas wouldn't be good for Tom Brady.

Mikerophone said:

“I think Tom Brady got the reality check he absolutely needed when he returned to football last year. I mean last year he returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they were significantly thinner, they didn't have an offensive line that could protect him as well their entire team was injured.

"Rob Gronkowski was not their either and they got defeated in the Wild Card by the Dallas Cowboys. I don't think Tom Brady needs another reality check here and to be honest I don't think the Las Vegas Raiders are that nice of a situation.”

Tom Brady enjoying retirement...right?

Brady at the Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces game.

Brady played in the NFL for over two decades. He retired, but that only lasted for 40 days before he returned for one more season. Now, we think that Brady is truly done.

However, because of his back and forth on retirement, many still hold out hope that the quarterback might return. Although, the man himself says he's done with football.

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady

Brady is now enjoying his retirement and is spending some much-needed time with his kids and family. We know about his 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX that begins in 2024 as he enters the broadcast booth. There is a lot to keep him busy.

In reality, coming back for another season isn't the wisest decision from Brady as the pressure to perform well straight away could be enormous. Instead, he should be happy with his career. He can now focus on other parts of his life before his broadcasting career begins.

Until that first down is played in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, many still have hope that we will see Brady one more time.

