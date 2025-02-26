Nick Chubb landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue Browns’ star RB in 2025 NFL free agency

One of the key free agents at the running back position is Nick Chubb, and he will be an interesting player to follow. General manager Andrew Berry said he expects Chubb to hit free agency rather than re-sign with the team ahead of time.

Chubb comes with some health concerns, having played just 10 games over the past two seasons due to multiple injuries.

In 2024, he struggled, finishing with 102 rushing attempts for 332 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns. He also recorded five receptions on 11 targets for 31 yards (6.2 yards per catch) and one receiving touchdown.

It will be interesting to see which teams pursue him in free agency, so let's take a closer look at the best landing spots for Nick Chubb this offseason.

Top 3 landing spots for Nick Chubb

#1. Cleveland Browns

Sometimes, the grass isn't greener on the other side. The Browns are the only team Chubb has played for since being drafted in 2018. He is familiar with the organization and could share reps with Jerome Ford moving forward.

Nick Chubb has been spectacular for Cleveland, and staying put would make sense given the team's strong offensive line and run-first approach.

#2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the weakest running back groups in the league last season. They waived Ezekiel Elliott before the final game of the year, and Rico Dowdle is an unrestricted free agent. The only running back currently under contract is Deuce Vaughn, so the team needs to bolster the position.

The Dallas Cowboys ran one-running-back sets on 74% of its plays last season under offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, so the team would benefit from having a proven back like Chubb in its backfield.

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in a great position, especially if they acquire a quarterback this offseason. With a new regime in place, Las Vegas could add an experienced running back like Chubb. The team has Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison as unrestricted free agents this offseason and could share reps with starting running back Sincere McCormick.

With a solid running back option, the Raiders could take their offense to a different level.

