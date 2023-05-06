Nick Foles landing spots: Top 3 teams that should target Super Bowl-winning QB

Nick Foles is out of favor at the Indianapolis Colts and that means other teams are now open to taking him on board. He is only 34 years old and should have many years to come in the correct arena. This is a quarterbck , after all, who has led his team to the Super Bowl and won it.

If he is to get a chance with someone in the NFL, these three teams should take the plunge.

Teams that would benefit from having Nick Foles

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons need some experience in the quarterback room. Having Desmond Ridder as the projected starting quarterback is, of course, exciting and Taylor Heinicke is a solid back up. However, neither of them have the same pedigree as Nick Foles, nor do they have the experience of playing different systems.

If any of them struggle during the season and they need someone to take over at quarterback, who better than Nick Foles? The last time he took over midway from someone, he ended up winning the Lombardi Trophy.

#2 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are projected to start with Sam Howell with Jacoby Brissett as an able back up. However, in many ways, their dilemma is the same as Atlanta Falcons. There is no guarantee that Sam Howell can impress over a season and Jacoby Brissett might have done well with the Cleveland Browns last year, but questions remains if he has the pedigree to step up midway and do the job.

Again, having the kind of experience that Nick Foles brings to the team could be invaluable. If nothing else, it could help in the development of a young quarterback like Howell, for the future.

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also struggling in their quarterback room. But they are not where they have a young quarterback with a veteran backing him up. Instead, they have got the hit-and-miss Baker Mayfield as their starter and Kyler Trask sitting behind him.

Trask shadowed Tom Brady for a couple of years and if he was good enough, the Buccaneers would have named him the started. For Baker Mayfield, this will be his third team in a year since leaving the Cleveland Browns. If they need some experience and stability in that position, they could do worse than give a call to Nick Foles. If there is any problem during the season, he provides a veteran backup to the situation.

