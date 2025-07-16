Nick Saban NFL landing spots: 5 teams that should go for Alabama legend amid unretirement rumors ft. New York Giants

Nick Saban is one of the greatest coaches in college football history, winning multiple titles at LSU and Alabama before retiring at the end of the 2023 season. However, he may be preparing for a return after spending 2024 as a studio analyst.

Ad

On his and former Auburn center Cole Cubelic's eponymous WJOX show on Monday, former NFL quarterback Greg McElroy claimed to have heard that a "very much in the know" source was "adamant" that the soon-to-be Hall of Famer would unretire in time for the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, however, he partially retracted his comments when speaking to On3's JD Pickell during SEC media day, claiming that they had been taken out of context:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t think he’s coming back, so we’ll start with that. I don’t see that as a likely possibility at all. I think he’s fully content doing what he’s doing.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

One "right situation" for Saban that McElroy mentioned was if Andy Reid were to retire from the Kansas City Chiefs.

But is returning to the NFL a viable path for him? After all, his only experience there so far has been with the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and 2006. That being said, should he take that path, here are five teams that should covet his services.

5 best fits for Nick Saban's hypothetical NFL return

5) Miami Dolphins

Ad

NFL: MAY 28 Miami Dolphins OTA - Source: Getty

Does a redemption story beckon in Miami for Nick Saban?

Ad

The Dolphins are facing another rebuild. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead has retired and the entire starting secondary is gone, though they did get Minkah Fitzpatrick back. Tua Tagovailoa still faces questions about his long-term future, and star wideout Tyreek Hill has twice hinted at wanting out.

All these circumstances put Mike McDaniel in a precarious situation, one that Saban could exploit.

4) Tennessee Titans

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Even after the drafting of Cam Ward, Brian Callahan's squad could miss the playoffs for the fourth straight time. That may not sit well with new general manager Mike Borgonzi, who has known mainly nothing but success from his days with the Chiefs.

Ad

He wants a winner and Saban may be that man for him. Provided that the Nashville faithful warms up to a man most strongly associated with one of Tennessee's SEC rivals, this may prove an intriguing task.

3) Carolina Panthers

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Carolina Panthers are arguably one of the worst-run franchises in sports, with current owner David Tepper overseeing a seven-year stretch of futility that has not seen a winning season, let alone a playoff appearance.

Ad

Seven head coaches have served under him, and Dave Canales looks to be the latest victim of the toxicity that has marred the organization. Should he want to start gaining the fans' trust, then he needs to let Nick Saban do what he does best: turn talent into hardy winners.

2) Cleveland Browns

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns are staring at another rebuild, especially with Deshaun Watson out with another Achilles tear that could end his tenure with them.

Ad

Kevin Stefanski has been the franchise's most successful head coach since its reactivation, but even that reputation may not be enough to save him. Jimmy Haslam, one of the league's most mercurial owners, has long been known to have a carousel of coaches, and he might just pull it off again here.

Whether Nick Saban can bear the responsibility of uplifting the organization is anyone's guess, but here is hoping that the answer to that question is "Yes".

Ad

1) New York Giants

New York Giants Mandatory Minicamp - Source: Getty

Are the New York Giants about to fall again?

Ad

In Brian Daboll's debut season, they managed a 9-7-1 record and playoff win. Since then, however, it has been an underwhelming showing from the Giants.

Daniel Jones regressed, then tore his ACL in 2023. The following year, he continued to regress and was ditched. It contributed to a conference-worst 3-14 record, and improvements may prove hard to come by in 2025 even with a new quarterback room of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart.

Daboll is on the hot seat, and he should know it. And Saban may know it as well and start angling for the job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.