Star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered an ACL injury during practice today. This is a huge blow for the Dallas Cowboys, who arguably had the best defense in the league through the first two weeks.

Diggs will miss the entire season, and in a season where the Cowboys were expected to compete for the Super Bowl, his absence can have a significant impact.

After Trevon Diggs' injury, Nick Wright talked about how it hurts the Cowboys' chance this season. Wright was glad that Diggs signed a five-year $97 million deal ahead of this season, as this injury could have hurt his market value.

Here's what he said on First Things First:

"I'm really glad he got his money. He signed a five-year, $97 million extension right before this season and at least he's protected in that regard. What I would say is this this off-season signing of Stephon Gilmore looks far more prescient now."

"The idea behind it was they're going to have two great corners, but now at least you still have that. One of the six best players on that team, overall, and you lost him for the season in practice too, when most teams are going to suffer other injuries throughout the year. The practice ones feel almost more painful, brutal for Cowboys."

It's true that the signing of Stephon Gilmore has become more crucial for the Cowboys now. He has started the season well and will be relied on much more going forward after Diggs' injury. In two games, Gilmore has had eight solo tackles, one assisted tackle, and one interception.

Cowboys could miss out on NFC East title after Trevon Diggs' injury

Trevon Diggs: Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

With how the Dallas Cowboys started the season, many felt they would win the NFC East division this season. However, Trevon Diggs' injury changed everything.

The Philadelphia Eagles are now in a good position to repeat as division champions, and the Cowboys will deal with a similar problem they dealt with last season.

Even if Gilmore continues to play well, the other teams can simply target the other cornerback and exploit their defense. Diggs was playing at an elite level, and filling his void won't be easy for them.

It remains to be seen whether Jerry Jones signs or trades for another cornerback, or whether he will rely on the talent already on his team.

