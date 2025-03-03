The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be intriguing, and finding value in the later rounds will be critical. Junior linebacker Nickolas Martin out of Oklahoma State could provide just that. A knee injury in late September cost him most of the 2024 college football season, but he finished with 140 total tackles in 2023.

Let's take a closer look at his NFL draft profile and what teams will be evaluating.

Nickolas Martin NFL draft profile

Nickolas Martin is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2, 221 pounds, and is coming off a knee injury that sidelined him for most of the 2024 season with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He has shown an ability to generate pressure on blitzes but struggles in coverage and occasionally misses tackles.

Martin could be a steal in the later rounds, potentially contributing on special teams early in his career before earning defensive snaps. Here are three teams that could be interested in drafting him.

Nickolas Martin NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Oklahoma State LB

#3. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off winning the Super Bowl and could continue bolstering their team with Nickolas Martin. Their linebacker group may have a significant hole, with only Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Nakobe Dean officially under contract this offseason.

Adding a tackling machine like Martin would be a valuable move for general manager Howie Roseman. Given his projected draft position, he wouldn’t require significant draft capital and could develop into a solid rotational linebacker.

#2. Washington Commanders

Linebacker is one of the Washington Commanders' biggest needs, and several of their backups, along with middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, are pending free agents. Given the Commanders’ reliance on a 4-2 defensive scheme, linebackers frequently rotate in and out.

With defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. and coach Dan Quinn leading the defense, Martin could provide an upgrade and much-needed depth at the position.

#1. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need to address the middle linebacker position, specifically as starter Eric Kendricks and backup Nick Vigil are both unrestricted free agents this offseason. With the defense needing some youth to step up with the Micah Parsons contract extension looming, getting a linebacker like Nickolas Martin could fit well with Jerry Jones.

