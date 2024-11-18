Nico Collins or CeeDee Lamb Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs ahead of MNF clash

Nico Collins and CeeDee Lamb entered the 2024 fantasy football season as two of the best overall players to target. Their specific circumstances have made them riskier than usual for their Week 11 matchup on Monday Night Football, but they are both still elite lineup options. Here's which one is a better pick this week.

Is Nico Collins a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Nico Collins

Nico Collins got off to a scorching hot start to the 2024 fantasy football season with the Houston Texans. He was leading the NFL in receiving yards through the first five weeks of the year, and he also finished as the weekly WR16 or better in four of those games. Unfortunately, An injury kept him out since then, but he is expected to return in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

It's unclear if Collins will resume his usually massive workload, including being targeted 45 times in his first five games, in his first game back from a lengthy injury. Even if he does face a slight reduction to ease him back into action, his elite upside and favorable matchup against a struggling Cowboys defense still make him an excellent lineup option.

Is CeeDee Lamb a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb currently ranks as the overall WR8 through the first ten weeks of the 2024 fantasy football season. The issue with his fantasy outlook is that quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season injury two weeks ago. In his first game with new quarterback Cooper Rush, Lamb turned in a season-worst WR51 finish with just 24 scrimmage yards.

The positive sign for Lamb in that game is that Rush still targeted him ten times, matching his season average. As long as he maintains his volume, which is expected to be the case, he still has some of the highest weekly upside of any wide receiver, though Prescott's absence significantly lowers his floor.

Nico Collins or CeeDee Lamb: Who should I start in Week 11 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start

Nico Collins is the recommended wide receiver in Week 11 fantasy football lineups over CeeDee Lamb. Both elite players will carry more weekly risk than usual into this matchup, but Collins' upside in a better matchup makes him the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Collins will score nearly two additional fantasy points than Lamb in PPR scoring formats. His superior projections in receptions and receiving yards are why he is a better option.

