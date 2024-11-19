Nico Collins Stats Tonight: Texans WR's receiving yards, touchdowns and more in Week 11 vs. Cowboys on MNF

Nico Collins was one of the NFL's best receivers prior to his injury, leading almost all categories statistically before putting a pause on his season. The Houston Texans sorely missed their superstar, as their WR2, Stefon Diggs, suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season.

After missing four games with a hamstring problem, Collins returned to the field on Monday, as the Houston Texans played a primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys. Although he did not put stellar numbers, he was still the leading receiver for Houston in the contest.

Mike Zimmer's defense has been one of the worst in the league, and although they're not allowing many yards (2.154, good for 14th most in the league), teams are running the ball more due to Dallas' inefficient offense.

Nico Collins's stats vs Cowboys

A summary of Nico Collins' stats for the Texans against the Cowboys in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season is given below.

Carries: 0

Rushing yards: 0

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Targets: 7

Receptions: 4

Receiving yards: 54

Receiving touchdowns 0

The 54 receiving yards on Monday were his lowest amount of the season. But the Texans were not interested in putting lots of volume on the passing game, as they amassed 5.6 yards per carry in Dallas, with three touchdowns from Joe Mixon.

But stats only tell half the story. Collins had two big plays erased due to penalties: a 33-yard catch erased by a challenge from Mike McCarthy which showed that the ball did hit the ground, but more hurtful for his stats was a 77-yard touchdown that was also called back by penalties.

Collins now has 611 receiving yards this season, which is an amazing number considering that he played in just six games. He's one of the best in the NFL, and with Stefon Diggs out, his responsibilities will grow once again.

His 1,279 yards in 2023 represented an excellent breakout season, and judging by his pace, he would easily surpass this mark had he not gotten injured. But the Texans are still counting on their superstar to make a playoff push.

