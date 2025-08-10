  • home icon
"No concussions! That's a win" - NFL fans troll Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins QB gets relieved after one series vs. Bears

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 10, 2025 18:36 GMT
NFL: AUG 03 Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Getty
Tua Tagovailoa is the QB1 of the Miami Dolphins [Image source: Getty]

The Miami Dolphins, in week one of the preseason, are playing the Chicago Bears. As the game entered the second quarter, all eyes were on Tua Tagovailoa's poor performance. Planned or not, he was replaced by backup Zach Wilson.

Tagoviloa only threw for one series on Sunday, launching six passes with five finding the target for 27 passing yards. He had zero turnovers and got a passer rating of 85.4.

The fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Tua Tagoviloa's performance. Some joked that the QB didn't get a concussion, so that is a win.

"And no concussions! That’s a win for him! Now let’s see Ewers," wrote a fan.
"Two years ago people were trying to put him in Allen , Burrow and Herbert talks btw," steted this fan.
"At least he didn’t come out of it with a concussion," a fan tweeted.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

"If u actually watched it wasn't a bad drive from Tua.... Jaylen Wright just got stuffed like 3x at the goal line," this fan said.
"Thought this was another concussion post," another fan tweeted.
"This team will not come close to sniffing 8.5 wins," a fan wrote.

NFL analyst opens up about Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa calling out Tyreek Hill

Not long ago, Tua Tagovailoa addressed Tyreek Hill's actions following Miami's loss to the Jets last season. The QB stated that everyone makes mistakes, but some should be more careful as they are in the spotlight, as their actions can have severe consequences:

"Everyone makes mistakes, but some people are in the spotlight, and their deals get pushed out more than others, so you know you just have to cut them some grace… When you say something like that you don’t just come back from that with ‘hey my bad’ you gotta work that relationship up, you gotta build everything up again.”
NFL analyst Mike McDaniels reacted to Tua's comments on Hill on the Rich Eisen Show.

"I thought it was a maturation of Tua as a leader of the team," McDaniels said. "...also I think it speaks to how healthy they are because there haven’t been that many opportunities for the public to see them interact but as the time passes you’ll see a more connected relationship."

It'll be interesting to see who comes out on top in the preseason opener between the Bears and Dolphins.

More from Sportskeeda
