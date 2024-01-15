Former Giants QB Norm Snead dies at 84, cause of death unknown

Former New York Giants quarterback Norm Snead died on Sunday, Jan. 14. He was 84 and lived in Naples, Fla. He battled a lengthy illness for a few years, according to his brother, Danny Snead. The cause of death of the four-time Pro Bowler is yet to be revealed.

Norm played in Wake Forest during his college career, eventually having the number 16 retired. He was named a First-Team All-ACC in 1959 and 1960, and was later drafted by Washington, making the Pro Bowl in his first two years with the team.

He had later stints with the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. However, when he played for the New York Giants, from 1972 to 1974, he revived his career, making the Pro Bowl for the fourth and final time in 1972 in a year where he finished as the starter for the 8-5 team.

He was later the head coach in two different stints for The Apprentice School in Newport News, Virginia, compiling a record of 46-41-2

Norm Snead stats

In a time where touchdowns through the air were rare and interceptions were more common, previous to the Mel Blount Rule, Snead finished his NFL career with 196 touchdowns and 257 interceptions. He had eight seasons with at least 20 interceptions, which is an unthinkable number in today's NFL.

He played in 178 NFL games, starting 159. His career record was 52-100-7.

1972 was his best season. Apart from the positive record and making the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career, he also led the NFL in completion percentage. Although he never won an NFL title, he didn't seem too bothered about it.

“I played whether I was hurt or whether I was expected to play or whatever the reason, I played," Snead said in 2020. “I enjoyed all the cities that I played in and the people I played with. That’s what I’m most proud of – that relationship. I didn’t win any Super Bowl rings and all that sort of things. That’s what you play for and that was everybody’s goal, but there’s been a lot of great players that never got there."