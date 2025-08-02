Notes from Buffalo Bills training camp: Keon Coleman's shaky growth, Hard Knocks' tiring influence, Dion Dawkins on WR development, and more [Exclusive]

On August 1, the Buffalo Bills hosted their annual 'Return of the Blue & Red' practice from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The event is always a party-like atmosphere for Bills fans, as it represents the start of the football season in the Buffalo area.

Although the practice is much more public and festive than their normal training camp location of St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York; there were legitimate positional battles and key takeaways taking place that could have major ramifications on the Bills success in 2025.

From Keon Coleman and the Bills wide receiver's needed development in year 2, to the consistent presence of Hard Knocks, and various injury concerns; 2025's edition of the 'Return of the Blue and Red' was an eventful experience from start to finish.

Key takeaways from Buffalo Bills training camp

The most important member of the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen, appeared on scene wearing the club's sharp new red helmet that will be worn in Week 18 this year, something that was met with a great reaction by members of the Bills Mafia.

However, fans did not see much action from the reigning MVP apart from the first positional specific drills, as he spent the majority of the practice on the sidelines with teammates. Although no injury has been reported, Allen did not participate in the 11-on-11 scrimmage and had less of a presence yesterday than in years past.

The presence of the popular NFL Films show 'Hard Knocks' was especially felt as the field was lined with members of the cast and crew.

At the end of practice, star offensive lineman Dion Dawkins thanked the fans for the great day in Buffalo and their continued support on the team's pursuit of a Super Bowl. Dawkins then outlined how the offensive unit, namely the wide receivers, are going to contribute big this season in Buffalo. He specifically called out Keon Coleman for having a great day at camp.

Coleman did make some routine drops at the start of practice, something that did receive some audible groans around Highmark Stadium. However, by the time the 11-on-11 portion of the practice started, Coleman looked like a different player. He created elite separation numerous times and showed his speed on a vertical route where he caught an over the shoulder ball. He also had some more spectacular catches as this portion of the practice continued, looking like a dominant offensive force.

TE Dalton Kincaid also had a great day, catching a nice back of the endzone touchdown. On a more somber note, rookie first round pick Maxwell Hairston was spotted on the field in crutches and Joey Bosa did not appear to be present practicing either.

Overall, the Bills 'Return of the Blue and Red' practice was a great event that showed why the Western New York franchise are favorites in the AFC East and are expected to be challenging for a Super Bowl in 2025.

