"Biggest blessing" - Odell Beckham Jr. reveals he's been blessed with baby boy ZYDN

Odell Beckham Jr. and partner Lauren Wood welcomed the birth of their first-born baby boy on February 17, after the star wide receiver announced the news via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Beckham revealed in a post on Instagram that baby Zydn arrived on February 17 at 0605 and added that the birth of his son was "THE biggest blessing" he has ever had in his life. In the post, Beckham credits his girlfriend for changing his life and giving him strength and courage. He wrote:

"2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY!"

OBJ ended his post giving praise and gratitude to his girlfriend:

"Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because I now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much."

It has been a busy few weeks for Beckham after winning his first Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, welcoming the birth of his child and also having surgery repairing a torn ACL which he suffered in the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

He referred to the surgery in his post on social media and stated that he is determined to come back stronger than ever. He wrote:

"And so the journey continues; 2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success. Like I’ve said all along “IT WAS WRITTEN.” Im just sticking to the script and seeing where God will take me."

What does the future hold for Odell Beckham Jr. in the NFL?

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

Before leaving the Super Bowl in the second quarter with a torn ACL, Beckham had already left his mark on the game with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

He has been in scintillating form, arguably the best of his career, since joining the Rams from the Cleveland Browns back in November.

He must now recover from an ACL tear, his second in 16 months, in a race against time to be fit for the start of the 2022 season.

Nick Shook @TheNickShook I asked Odell Beckham Jr. about his future beyond Sunday and if he’d sacrifice salary to stick with the Rams. The answer was a quick “yeah, of course!” with a smile.



“This place, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home.” I asked Odell Beckham Jr. about his future beyond Sunday and if he’d sacrifice salary to stick with the Rams. The answer was a quick “yeah, of course!” with a smile.“This place, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home.”

It is unclear at the moment whether the star NFL wideout will remain with the Rams as they have difficulty with their salary cap, though he has stated he will take a paycut in order to return to Los Angeles.

