Odell Beckham Jr. to the Buccaneers? HC Bruce Arians reveals hilarious reason why team won't sign WR

Teams around the NFL have been scraping around, figuring out their cap situation and preparing pitches to land superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham. One team that has taken itself out of the Beckham sweepstakes is the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head coach Bruce Arians was asked about the possibility of Beckham joining the Buccaneers during his media availability on Wednesday. Tampa Bay's status as a contender naturally links them to any name-brand talent on the free agency list. Beckham cleared waivers this week after being released by the Cleveland Browns, making him a free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

But Arians laughed when asked about the possibility of Beckham trading in orange and brown for a pewter in a video shared by ESPN's Jenna Laine, before saying:

"No. Too many letters. I already got AB. I don't need OBJ."

Joking aside, it's easy to see why Tampa Bay has excused itself from the battle for Beckham. They're already armed with a potent offense featuring Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette with Tom Brady overseeing the entire on-field operation.

Adding Beckham would only cast a brighter, unwanted spotlight on a team that is already scrutinized to no end. His former employers in Cleveland even hinted that Beckham's departure could be an addition by subtraction, as they posted a 41-16 win over Cincinnati without him on Sunday.

For his part, Beckham is reportedly uninterested in helping Tampa Bay chase another title. The playmaker has reportedly narrowed down his potential destination to three teams. Two potential suitors should be of interest to the Buccaneers, as he's reportedly mulling opportunities with both the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints. Beckham has racked up 232 yards on 17 receptions over six games this season.

Arians and the Buccaneers (6-2) are returning to action after their bye week on Sunday, battling the Washington Football Team in a rematch of last season's NFC Wild Card matchup.

