Which team will Odell Beckham Jr. sign for? WR has reportedly narrowed options down to four teams

Odell Beckham Jr. has officially cleared waivers and is now a free agent for the first time in his career. That means, according to the waiver wire order, any team can choose to pick Beckham as a free agent. However, based on the money that is owed to him, a lot of teams will not be ready or willing to do so.

Beckham has also stated that he will only want to go to a contender, and should a team that isn't in the playoff picture pick him up, then he will cause problems for said team.

Here's a look at the four teams that Odell Beckham Jr. wishes to sign with.

Which team could use Odell Beckham Jr. the most?

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are about just as complete as a team can get. Their offensive and defensive prowess have worked together, allowing the team to have a 7-2 record. Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers was absent due to catching Covid and threw a wrench in the Packers' 8th win.

Adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their ranks would help elevate this wide receiver room in a big way. Only Davante Adams is putting up numbers worthy of a skillset that is deemed good on the wide receiver front. The rest of the WRs all sit under 300 yards. OBJ would be the perfect complement to Adams.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs seem to be a bit of a wildcard team right now. Teetering between winning and losing games. They have back-to-back wins under their belt, but are still in third place in the AFC West. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce put up good numbers as usual, but they are truly number two wide receivers.

Odell Beckham Jr. would add another dimension to this offense, and maybe pull Patrick Mahomes out of the weird interception funk that he is currently in.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are finally finding ways to win games, and they are beginning to look like a more complete team. Their only drawback is a lack of playmakers in the wide receiver room.

Enter Odell Beckham Jr. If anyone can smack some sense into the diva-type personality that Beckham has, it's Coach Belichick. Adding Beckham would make this Patriots team that much more of a threat.

Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson has been out for a month due to a broken finger but is now set to return to action this Sunday. If the Seahawks pulled off a move to bring in Odell Beckham Jr., they would certainly turn into a much more competitive team.

Having DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Odell Beckham Jr. on one team would be dangerous. Even with Metcalf and Lockett pulling in most of the yardage and TDs on the team, Beckham coming in would make this wide receiver arguably the best in the league.

