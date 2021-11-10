NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. demanded to be traded from the Browns in the 2021 offseason

Wide receiver Odell Beckham's tenure with the Cleveland Browns is officially over after he officially hit waivers on Monday. Since returning from ACL surgery in Week 3 of this season, Beckham's production has been on a downward slope, with just over 200 receiving yards and no touchdowns so far this season through six games.

While the news of Beckham being unhappy with his lack of production in the Browns offense so far this season is no secret, it has become evident that Beckham was unhappy before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. asked for trade during offseason

It was reported that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had asked the Cleveland Browns for a trade several times during the offseason. This brings the question as to why the Cleveland Browns didn't trade Beckham before the situation became as bad as it did the last few weeks.

Every time the Browns declined, Beckham then apparently tried to just play it out. After the Halloween matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which the Browns lost, Beckham asked the Cleveland Browns for a trade once again after getting just one catch for six yards.

Beckham's father then posted a video of the numerous times that his son was open and quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw to him. NBA superstar LeBron James even took to Twitter, saying that the Browns should "free" Beckham just before the NFL trade deadline.

Yet the Browns stood firm as the trade deadline expired last Tuesday.

It wasn't until after the trade deadline that it was announced that Beckham was asked not to attend practice and that his agent was speaking to the Browns front office. Head coach Kevin Stefanski then told his team that Beckham was considered to no longer be a part of the team.

If the Browns had traded Beckham, they could have decided where he would have ended up. Now, he essentially gets to choose which team he will play for, and it could easily be an AFC team, even an AFC North team.

The Browns also wouldn't have had so many other issues or negative publicity around the team. Since Beckham was acquired from the New York Giants before the 2019 NFL season, the Browns did not utilize him and his talent as much as his previous team had.

Beckham will now get a new opportunity to play for a new organization.

