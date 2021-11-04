"Essentially not on the team" - Browns coach informs players about OBJ's status with team

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is used to being in the spotlight and that's just the type of attention a star NFL player receives. However, the attention that Beckham is getting right now doesn't seem to be good for him or the Cleveland Browns.

Odell Beckham Jr. has struggled this season since making his first start of 2021 in Week 3. Many believed it was a lack of chemistry between Beckham and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

But, in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos, Mayfield was out with a shoulder injury and backup quarterback Case Keenum didn't seem to have much luck with Beckham either.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said just last week that he was the reason that Beckham wasn't more involved in the offense and that he would change that.

Just hours after the NFL trade deadline for the 2021 season, a new development in the Browns/Odell Beckham Jr. saga may now change the trajectory of their future relationship.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has told players that Odell Beckham Jr. is “essentially not on the team right now,” per @MikeSilver Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has told players that Odell Beckham Jr. is “essentially not on the team right now,” per @MikeSilver https://t.co/8dRqSp7k1d

Browns bench Beckham; considered no longer part of the team

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was listed as a non-participant at Cleveland Browns practice on Wednesday afternoon. It was listed as a non-injury/personal reason as to why Beckham wasn't on the field with the team.

Beckham was apparently preparing to practice but, was sent home and excused from attending,

It was later reported that Beckham's agent was in discussing the 'next steps' for Beckham with the Cleveland Browns. What that exactly means is a mystery considering that he can no longer be traded.

The Browns did accept calls about a possible trade for Beckham, but the amount of money he is still owed deterred other teams from pursuing a trade for the 28 year-old wide receiver.

When head coach Kevin Stefanski met with his team on Wednesday afternoon after practice, he told them that Odell Beckham Jr. is "essentially not on the team" as of right now. This indicates that they will prepare for this week's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals without him.

At this point in the season, after the trade deadline, the Browns would have to release Odell Beckham Jr., which would then make him eligible to sign with another team, on his terms.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Browns WR Odell Beckham will be excused from practice again today, source says. We'll see where this goes but talks continue. #Browns WR Odell Beckham will be excused from practice again today, source says. We'll see where this goes but talks continue.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that Beckham would once again be excused from Cleveland Browns practice for the second consecutive day.

