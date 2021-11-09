"Not opposed to it at all" - Mac Jones gives his take on Patriots potentially signing OBJ

The Patriots and Mac Jones are looking on as the Odell Beckham Jr. mid-season story continues to be a wild-card in what could give the team a rare post-trade deadline boost. The wide receiver had been unhappy with the Browns for some time and eventually requested to be released, a wish that the Browns have since granted.

Beckham is currently waiting to see where he lands.

Mac Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.'s possible addition to the Patriots

When asked what he thought about Odell Beckham Jr's possible addition, the quarterback was open to the idea. He complimented the player's ability and said he would see the move as a positive development.

According to Pats Pulpit, the comments came on Monday.

NFL Research @NFLResearch Patriots QB Mac Jones joins Andrew Luck (2012) and Dak Prescott (2016) as the only rookies since the merger to have 5+ wins, 10+ pass TD and 2,000+ pass yds in their first 9 career games Patriots QB Mac Jones joins Andrew Luck (2012) and Dak Prescott (2016) as the only rookies since the merger to have 5+ wins, 10+ pass TD and 2,000+ pass yds in their first 9 career games

“I think Odell is a great player. I definitely watched him growing up and stuff,” said Mac Jones during an appearance on WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria show. “Obviously, that’s not my decision. But we’re open to whoever wants to come here and help us win. So, you’ll have to ask people with higher knowledge than me on that one. But we’re not opposed to it at all.”

The Patriots have not been shy in signing free agents at the wide receiver position in 2021. This spring, the Patriots completely overhauled their wide receiver room with the free agent signings of Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith.

Put simply, it would not be a surprise if they signed Odell Beckham Jr.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Mac Jones, with the @AlabamaFTBL 🩴🩴, says the defense played exceptional. He called the game a good team win. Mac Jones, with the @AlabamaFTBL 🩴🩴, says the defense played exceptional. He called the game a good team win. https://t.co/2puCZVu0kd

If Odell Beckham Jr. were to land with the Patriots, he would likely become the team's top receiver overnight. The 29-year old is still on the right side of 30 years old and had a 1,000-yard season as recent as 2019.

This season, Beckham is nursing only 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns.

That said, the wide receiver has been able to get open early and often, as the YouTube montage cited by Odell Beckham Jr.'s father shows. However, Baker Mayfield simply was not targeting the wide receiver.

As a result, Beckham wanted out.

The Patriots are suddenly even with the Bills at 5-4 after starting 1-3. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. could put the Patriots over the edge as the favorites in the division.

The chance galvanizes Patriots fans and sends chills down the spine of Bills fans, who may have only enjoyed the Patriots' dropoff post-Tom Brady for a year.

