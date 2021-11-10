Odell Beckham Jr. to Packers? Insider claims WR wants to join Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to team up with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver reportedly listed the Green Bay Packers as his number one destination if he clears waivers at 4:00 PM EST on Tuesday.

After three years with the Cleveland Browns, the mercurial star wide receiver was released by the team last week and placed on waivers. Several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and the St. Louis Rams, were rumored to be interested in Odell Beckham Jr.

Presumably with OBJ clearing waivers, he will now be able to choose his next team and the quarterback that will be throwing to him.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report 🚨 Breaking: Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources. 🚨 Breaking: Odell Beckham, Jr. has prioritized the #Packers as his No. 1 destination should he clear waivers, per sources.

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly wants to form super football trio with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

If the reports are true, the Packers may become Super Bowl favorites. Aaron Rodgers is as good a quarterback as any wide receiver could ask for, and Beckham joining Davante Adams would help the offense.

Both receivers would complement each other as Adams would see fewer double teams, and Beckham could prove to the world that all he needed was another change of scenery along with a more accurate quarterback.

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL 50 minutes left to put in a claim for Odell Beckham, but who is counting? 50 minutes left to put in a claim for Odell Beckham, but who is counting?

Since he’s been traded to Cleveland, Beckham did not exactly lived up to his top-billed name as an elite wide receiver. Injuries and a low-passing volume offense have capped his potential.

Amazingly, the veteran wide receiver is still only a year removed from his season-ending ACL injury. While Beckham has been in and out of the lineup for the first half of the season with the Browns, he looks to be near full health coming into his mid-season, voluntary free agency period.

Odell Beckham Jr's reputation as a malcontent locker room presence could very well repeat itself in Green Bay. But with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams’ established reputation as the team leaders, OBJ could fit in as the prized addition that takes them to the top -- without any unnecessary drama added to the fire.

With Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Beckham will be running routes for the best quarterback he's ever had the chance to play with. Beckham entered the league during the twilight years of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, and while Baker Mayfield is a good, young quarterback, very few would argue he's better than Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers are still waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers can come off the COVID reserve list ahead of Week 10’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. If Beckham does choose the green and gold as his next destination, it would be an instant must-see game that potentially could also include the return of Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson coming back from a finger injury.

