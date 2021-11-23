Odell Beckham Jr. expecting a baby with girlfriend Lauren Wood

Odell Beckham Jr. has seen his 2021 become increasingly better as each month passes. He escaped the mass hysteria disguised as the Cleveland Browns' passing game to join Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams are one of several teams poised to make a realistic run at the Super Bowl this season. Despite two consecutive losses, the Rams are looking to incorporate the newly acquired Beckham and use him accordingly in an offense that is now without Robert Woods (torn ACL injury).

However, the news of Beckham going to the Rams is now officially the second most amazing thing to happen to him this year.

Beckham and model girlfriend Lauren Wood are expecting a baby

Beckham and Wood have been an item since (at least) November of 2019 when some of their posts were made public on IG. If one were to play detective, it appears as if the lovely couple may be having a girl, as Lauren used a girl emoji among others.

From what we know, this will be Beckham's first child. A new social media post shows Lauren with a pregnant belly and Beckham holding the baby with his hands around her waist.

Beckham looks forward to a bright 2021-2022 NFL season (and year)

When Beckham signed with the Rams, many pondered how his role would look on a team with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods leading the way. However, the very next day, Robert Woods tore his ACL and was lost for the remainder of the season.

This places a completely different twist on how Beckham is to be used in the offense. He will now be looked to as a primary factor in the offense.

It will be difficult for opposing defenders to key strictly on Kupp because of the vertical threat and route-running abilities of Beckham.

Despite having less than pedestrian numbers with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham still has plenty in the tank as he was rarely utilized. Some of that was from being out due to injury.

Some of it was also due to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not getting him more involved in the offense.

Beckham arrives in the city of angels with something to prove. Along with newly acquired linebacker Von Miller, the Rams look to put their stamp on the season and host the Super Bowl in SoFi Stadium come February 2022.

