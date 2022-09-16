Odell Beckham Jr. calls former Giants teammate one of the best players of all time at their position: "Seen it with my own eyes, no cap"

Odell Beckham Jr. dished out some high (and unsolicited) praise to his former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley on Thursday afternoon via his verified Twitter account.

Beckham called the running back "one of the best ever to put on cleats" in a tweet praising his New York Giants teammate for just one season. They played together right before OBJ was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019:

"I can’t lie to yall it feels good to see (Saquon Barkley) get to do what he does… one of the best to ever put on cleats, seen it wit my own eyes no capppp… Don’t @ me" - Odell Beckham Jr via Twitter.

The Giants received first- and third-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft, along with safety Jabrill Peppers, for Odell Beckham Jr. from the Browns in March 2019. Those picks turned out to be defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and pass rusher Oshane Ximines, respectively. Lawrence and Ximines remain on the Big Blue roster while Peppers now plays for the New England Patriots.

At the time, Giants GM Dave Gettleman got crushed for the OBJ trade haul. Perhaps, a contributing factor was that, just weeks earlier, Gettleman said, "We didn't sign him (Beckham Jr.) to trade him."

Beckham had just signed a five-year, $90 million deal half a year prior to his trade to Cleveland.

Looking back at it now, it's not hard to see that New York, at the very least, got off an asset that didn't seem likely to ever reach his potential as one of the biggest stars at the receiver position.

Odell Beckham Jr. has since become a Super Bowl champion

The Browns certainly lost the OBJ trade. They have continued losing by handing a $230 fully guaranteed deal to a man suspended until late November. However, the man himself didn't come out as a loser after leaving New York. Actually, it's quite the opposite happened. Odell Beckham Jr. is now a Super Bowl champion as a member of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles signed OBJ late in the season and lost him during Super Bowl LIII. However, Beckham Jr.'s accomplishments cannot be taken away. It's possible that the Rams could consider a return for the former first-round pick, but OBJ has plenty of suitors looking to bring him back once he returns from his ACL tear.

Big Blue is one of those teams if they continue the momentum of shocking the Tennessee Titans in their Week 1 opening-week win.

