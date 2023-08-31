Odell Beckham Jr. has four-word reaction to Jaylin Hyatt switching to ex-Giants WR's no.13 jersey

Odell Beckham Jr. donned the No. 13 jersey for the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Giants. Other wide receivers have worn the jersey number for the franchise, but none duplicated the success of Beckham Jr. One player has decided to wear it in hopes of changing all that.

Rookie Jalin Hyatt made the move to the No. 13 jersey ahead of the 2023 regular season. Upon the change, Beckham Jr. took to Twitter to share his reaction to Hyatt's jersey change:

"ROCK OUT ONE THREE," OBJ wrote.

Hyatt initially wore No. 84 before making the change to No. 13. He was taken by the Giants in the third round of this year's NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

The rookie had a great final season with the Volunteers in 2022, with 67 receptions, 1,267 yards, and 12 touchdowns. His yards and touchdowns in 2022 placed him in the top five in all of college football.

He was a Consensus All-American and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football's most outstanding receiver.

There are high expectations for Jalin Hyatt as Odell Beckham Jr. put up some amazing numbers in his time with the New York Giants. He racked up 390 receptions for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Four of his five seasons with New York saw him eclipse the 1,000-yard mark with three straight 1,300-yard seasons. Beckham Jr. ranks in the top five in Giants history in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. wearing the No. 13 with his new team in 2023?

Despite being synonymous with the No. 13, the three-time Pro Bowler will be wearing No. 3 with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 season.

That was the number he wore in college with the LSU Tigers. He joined the Ravens this offseason on a one-year deal.

The last time he wore No. 13 was with the Cleveland Browns, whom he joined after being traded by the Giants in March 2019. Odell Beckham Jr. wore the No. 3 in his time with the Los Angeles Rams when he joined them in November 2021.

