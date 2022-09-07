Odell Beckham Jr. names the two teams he believes will feature in Super Bowl LVII

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has made a bold prediction of who he believes will face off in the Super Bowl at the end of the upcoming season. During an interaction on Twitter on Monday, the 29 year old wide receiver (who is currently a free agent) said he would sign for whoever wins Thursday night's game. The game on Thursday is the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams season-opening matchup.

When Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson commented on the post, Beckham replied and said not to hold him to that. However, he believes that the two teams will meet again in the Super Bowl. Here's what he tweeted:

"LOL JO don’t hold me 2 it! I [email protected] mean it, but these two teams are both just… just sayin I think the two teams that are opening up the season could be playin each other again at the end….."

He seemed to enjoy his time with the Los Angeles Rams and it has been speculated this offseason that he may return once he is healthy.

When will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with a franchise?

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a free agent. After a tumultuous start to the 2021 NFL season (which included a mutual departure from the Cleveland Browns), the 29 year old won his first Lombardi Trophy with the Rams in February. However, during the big game, Beckham suffered an ACL injury that prevented him from playing for the remainder of the game.

During the offseason, Beckham underwent surgery to repair his ACL. The injury prevented him from signing a contract as teams were unsure of when he would be ready. It now appears he is recovering but is not expected to be match ready until the beginning of November.

NFL insider Ian Rapaport thinks Beckham should wait for the season to start and see which teams need a receiver. This would increase his market and perhaps get him a more lucrative deal for a contender.

"Seems to make a lot of sense for him to just wait, get to late October, maybe the Rams need a receiver, maybe some other big time teams as well, might ramp up his market a little bit as he gets closer to being healthy."

Injuries happen in the NFL and can end up putting a contending team into a tailspin. The Rams showed last season that adding a few key pieces to their roster at the trade deadline allowed them to go the distance and win the Super Bowl. Odell Beckham Jr. could once again be that key piece that joins a team down the stretch.

