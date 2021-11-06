Odell Beckham Jr. salary: How much will it cost to claim OBJ off waivers

Odell Beckham Jr.'s release from the Cleveland Browns was made public on Friday.

Beckham Jr. will be officially placed on waivers by Monday, meaning any team can submit a waiver claim for him by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. If Odell is awarded to any team through a waiver claim, the franchise will have to pay the remaining $7.25M of his 2021 salary.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter As part of the settlement of the reworked contract before it is terminated, the Browns agreed to remove the final two years of Odell Beckham Jr.’s deal, meaning he now is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, per sources. Beckham had two years left on his deal. As part of the settlement of the reworked contract before it is terminated, the Browns agreed to remove the final two years of Odell Beckham Jr.’s deal, meaning he now is scheduled to be a free agent after this season, per sources. Beckham had two years left on his deal.

The settlement between Odell and the Browns also saw the last two years of the receiver's contract removed, making him a free agent after the 2021 season.

Which teams have cap space to claim Odell Beckham Jr off waivers?

The most crucial detail of the settlement reached by Beckham Jr. and the Browns is that any team who puts a waiver claim on him needs to possess at least $7.25 million of cap space available in 2021 to afford his salary.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter While teams always have ways to create salary-cap space, as of this morning, nine NFL teams had over $7.25M in cap space, the amount now needed to claim Odell Beckham, Jr. next week: Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers, Washington, Bengals. While teams always have ways to create salary-cap space, as of this morning, nine NFL teams had over $7.25M in cap space, the amount now needed to claim Odell Beckham, Jr. next week: Jaguars, Eagles, Broncos, Seahawks, Panthers, Chargers, Steelers, Washington, Bengals.

If Odell clears waivers by Tuesday, 4 p.m., he'll be officially a free agent, and this salary won't matter anymore.

$7.25 million is a significant number, especially in the middle of a season. Teams who are not playoff contenders should probably stay away from this claim, but even those who are will have difficulties with Odell's price.

There are nine teams in the league with enough cap space to sign Odell Beckham Jr. Check out who they are and the cap space available on all of them, according to Over The Cap:

Jacksonville Jaguars, $28.0M

Philadelphia Eagles, $21.4M

Denver Broncos, $15.4M

Carolina Panthers, $13.3M

Seattle Seahawks, $11.8M

Los Angeles Chargers, $11.7M

Pittsburgh Steelers, $10.4M

Washington Football Team, $10.3M

Cincinnati Bengals, $8.4M

Of all these teams, the one that jumps the eye as a favorite to sign the receiver is the Los Angeles Chargers. They could pair him alongside Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and make for a formidable trio to help develop young quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Jaguars, Eagles and Washington are not contenders this year. The Broncos, Panthers, Steelers and Bengals don't have significant wide receiver needs. The Seahawks would see him clash roles with DK Metcalf.

The Chargers require one more quality receiver and have enough cap space to sign the player and are pushing for a playoff spot. They should be considered favorites to sign Odell Beckham Jr., but no team can be discarded with such a talented player available on the market.

