"Odell Beckham Jr. is moving on because of you bro" - Former NFL star blames Baker Mayfield for OBJ's struggles

The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr.'s relationship is coming to a self-inflicted end. Beckham was supposed to be Baker Mayfield's top target when he joined the Browns in 2019.

Instead, we've seen a partnership that's turned so ugly that Beckham's father posted an 11-minute Instagram video of all the plays Mayfield missed an open Beckham.

Beckham's father isn't the only person to post their take on Mayfield being the problem in the relationship. Former NFL star Steve Smith, Sr. believes Mayfield is to blame for Beckham not working out in Cleveland.

Odell Beckham Jr. is leaving because of Baker Mayfield, says Steve Smith Sr.

Smith has settled into a job as an NFL analyst with the NFL Network since retiring after the 2016 season. Ahead of Thursday Night Football, Smith had some harsh words for the Browns' face of the franchise. Smith said,

"You're average. You're not very good and Odell is moving on because of you bro. Bottom line. "

Smith blaming Mayfield is fair, but blame works in both directions. Mayfield has talked recently about being willing to improve his and Beckham's relationship.

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't responded to Mayfield's initiatives.

Another factor to consider before placing blame is that both players are playing injured. Mayfield hasn't been the same quarterback since tearing a labrum in his left shoulder in Week 2.

Odell Beckham Jr. has also played with an injured shoulder all season, along with a couple of other injuries.

But the relationship hasn't worked out, so someone must be to blame. The question is whether Smith is right that Mayfield was the problem?

Or is Odell Beckham Jr. not capable of the same feats that put him on the fast track to being the superstar he was early in his career?

Is Steve Smith right? Who is to blame for Odell Beckham Jr.'s struggles?

It's undeniable that Mayfield has struggled to pass the ball to Beckham. Mayfield's passer rating has been abysmal on the plays he's targeted Beckham on over the last three seasons.

In 2021, Baker Mayfield has a 77.8 passer rating targeting Odell Beckham Jr. and a 98.9 passer rating targeting anyone else



Mayfield often waits too long to throw, which hurts Beckham's chances of catching it. Beckham is still fast but hasn't been able to get as much separation as in the past.

Beckham relies on Mayfield to throw to him, but Beckham is responsible for demanding the ball.

Beckham hasn't received many catchable balls in his defense. His catch percentage is at a career-low 50 percent on 34 targets.

Sometimes, NFL pairings don't work out. Mayfield and Beckham are classic examples of this.

Mayfield is a better quarterback when he's targeting Jarvis Landry and the rest of the Browns' offense. Beckham is a better wide receiver when he has someone who targets him frequently and throws a catchable ball.

A fresh start is what both players need. But Browns fans will always wonder what the ceiling for this pairing could've been. As well as whose fault was it that things didn't work out?

