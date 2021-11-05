"Coming to a rapid end" - Adam Schefter claims that the writing is on the wall for Browns - Odell Beckham Jr.

The clock is ticking on the business relationship between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns. The Browns tried to find a trade partner for Beckham at the trade deadline but never received a good enough offer.

Beckham hasn't been the difference-making talent the Browns hoped for when they acquired him. He has been a non-factor in numerous games this season.

His statistics and level of play on the field are the worst they've ever been in his eight-year career.

The Browns are now ready to move on from Odell Beckham Jr. by any means necessary. According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, it could come rapidly soon.

Adam Schefter claims that the writing is on the wall for Browns - Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted Friday morning that the Browns are planning to release Beckham. The release will come after they finalize his reworked contract.

Teams who need help at wide receiver will have the chance to take a risk on Beckham.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Once the Browns finalize the reworked Odell Beckham Jr. contract, they will release him and he will go on waivers, where other teams will have the opportunity to claim him.



The news comes two days after Beckham showed up to the Browns' practice, only to find out the Browns had begun phasing him out.

The news comes two days after Beckham showed up to the Browns' practice, only to find out the Browns had begun phasing him out. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told his players Wednesday that Beckham is "essentially not on the team right now."

On Thursday, Beckham was excused from practice by the Browns. The Browns weren't able to trade him, so they're content releasing him on waivers.

The Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. experiment had a long mountain to climb to succeed. Since Beckham joined the Browns in 2019, he and Mayfield haven't had any chemistry.

Mayfield missed Beckham on wide-open throws. Mayfield has also been guilty of holding onto the ball for too long and not targeting Beckham until it's too late.

But chemistry works both ways, and Beckham hasn't been able to find out when and where Mayfield would like to throw the football.

Anthony Conley @CLEsportsguy51



In 2021, Baker Mayfield has a 77.8 passer rating targeting Odell Beckham Jr. and a 98.9 passer rating targeting anyone else



Anthony Conley @CLEsportsguy51

In 2021, Baker Mayfield has a 77.8 passer rating targeting Odell Beckham Jr. and a 98.9 passer rating targeting anyone else

Since 2019, Mayfield has a 69.0 passer rating targeting OBJ -- lowest among all NFL duos with 100+ attempts

Where will Odell Beckham Jr. go after being released?

Beckham will have a substantial market of teams putting in waiver claims for him. Despite his rugged production as of late, Beckham is still a prominent name who might still have some good football in him in the right situation.

The New Orleans Saints are the first team to jump out as a landing spot. The Saints were one team that called the Browns about a trade for Beckham.

Since losing Michael Thomas for the season, wide receivers have been an area of need for the Saints.

First Take @FirstTake



1. Saints

2. Chiefs

3. Packers

4. Patriots



@danorlovsky7 says there's four teams that should try to sign Odell Beckham Jr. if he gets released.
1. Saints
2. Chiefs
3. Packers
4. Patriots

As both Beckham and the Browns prepare for a new beginning, it's hard not to wonder "what could've been."

