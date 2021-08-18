'Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most selfless guys': New York Giants WR Sterling Shepard heaps praise on Cleveland Browns star

Wide receivers are often labeled with the stereotype of being the most selfish position in football. However, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard doesn't think that is the case when it comes to Odell Beckham Jr., according to The Athletic.

"'He's the most genuine, one of the most selfless guys that I have ever been around,' said former teammate and friend Sterling Shepard."

Sterling Shepard played with Odell Beckham Jr. from 2016 through the 2018 season. During their time together, the pair built up chemistry on the field but eventually became friends.

During their time as teammates, Shepard earned about 2,300 total yards and 14 total touchdowns, while OBJ earned about 2,600 yards and 19 touchdowns. The latter had already been part of the Giants organization for two years by the time Shepard arrived as a second-round pick out of Oklahoma.

Beckham Jr. acted as a mentor for Shepard. The now-Browns receiver was young enough to remember the early pitfalls and likely helped Shepard avoid them. Even though Beckham was clearly the leading receiver of the two players, Shepard was no slouch.

Shepard showed steady improvement in the years he was with Beckham Jr., earning more yardage each season from 2016 through 2018. While that trend was promising, when Odell Beckham Jr. left the team for Cleveland, Shepard saw his numbers drop. Without Beckham Jr., Shepard earned ten fewer receptions and 300 fewer yards in 2019.

Why Sterling Shepard complimented Odell Beckham Jr

Shepard's comment seemingly came out of the blue. Beckham has not been in the news for a while, and while he is a dominant receiver, he has been quietly going about his business. Could there be more bubbling below the surface?

Looking at Sterling Shepard's contract, the Giants have an out with the receiver. Starting in 2022, cutting Shepard would save the Giants $6 million. It's been a big year for Daniel Jones and if he doesn't pull through, the Giants may take a look at the entire offense. At this time, it may make sense to move on from Shepard.

If this happens, Shepard may be looking for a place to land. Depending on the market, he may need to rely on his connections. Odell Beckham Jr. is on a winning team and clearly helped Shepard improve during their time together in New York.

A reunion may be the hope for Shepard. If Beckham can endorse him, he may have a real shot at landing in Cleveland, even after what may be a disappointing 2021 season for the New York Giants.

Shepard may be setting the stage for an eventual pivot to the Dawg Pound. That said, this could be reading too much into the statement, but in this business, every comment matters.

