Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: 5 NFL teams that are best suited to the former Rams WR

Odell Beckham Jr. could be one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL. When he is healthy and confident, there are few defenders that can stop him. It is incredibly bizarre that he remains a free agent. During the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham torre his ACL. Since then, his contract has expired and he's been recovering from the injury as a free agent.

This is what initially stopped teams from pursuing him at the start of the offseason. Yet, with his recovery almost complete and several teams possibly worrying about their weaponry, interest in Beckham has ramped up.

Odell Beckham Jr. will be an elite free agent signing for someone in the coming weeks, but who? Here are five teams that are best suited for the superstar known best as OBJ:

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Odell Beckham Jr. could be the answer to Tom Brady and Byron Leftwich's offensive woes

Nobody needs offensive help more than Tom Brady right now. Aside from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a veteran but unreliable supporting cast. In the defeat against the Green Bay Packers, we saw a Tampa Bay team barely make a dent in the Packers defense. Brady had so many opportunities to throw the ball taken away by poor route running.

Odell Beckham Jr. can give the offense something different. He isn’t blisteringly fast, but he gets open very well. Beckham also doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his physicality. He’s a long receiver who can embarrass any cornerback who isn’t at the top of his game.

The Buccaneers need an impact player, rather like how Antonio Brown was utilized. OBJ could be positioned as a key player for third down plays when Brady just needs to get the first down with a short completion. He’s a reliable catcher and would get a lot of receptions in this Tampa Bay team.

#2 New York Jets

Zaxh Wilson needs a clear #1 target after Tyreek Hill deal collapsed

Robert Saleh’s project in New York is starting to take shape. Their defense is getting stronger, but they will still need a dominant force in the pass rush next year. On offense, there is less evident progress.

While Zach Wilson has started to show signs of throwing accuracy, he can also make plays with his legs. He just needs more receiving options. The only problem is that the New York Jets aren’t a playoff team right now. This puts them at a disadvantage in the Odell Beckham Jr. stakes.

However, OBJ is an electric playmaker and could be a game-changer for a developing team. Ironically, this would be a similar role to what he played with the New York Giants. The Jets would instantly give him the WR1 spot and a contract to match, which may appeal to the player.

#3 San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo can't run like Trey Lance, so naturally needs more receiving targets

Trey Lance’s injury has left the San Francisco 49ers in a difficult spot. Yes, they have a reliable quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, but their entire offense has had to switch back to the 2021 playbook. This has put Deebo Samuel back in the firing line with regards to having to do everything. Furthermore, he is having to do it without Raheem Mostert, who signed with the Miami Dolphins.

This was fine if you considered Lance an extra offensive option due to his athleticism and rushing skills. Without that, they may need an extra support receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. would play a similar role in the Bay Area as he did with the Rams. It would be a one-year deal, where he would get a smaller number of targets, but he could end it with another Super Bowl.

The 49ers need an extra player to make their offense work. Garoppolo can’t rush like Lance and OBJ provides them with the perfect opportunity to sign such a talent.

#4 Chicago Bears

Chicago need an offensive spark like Odell Beckham Jr., otherwise Fields is going to fail

Justin Fields needs help. The hype surrounding Fields when the Chicago Bears drafted him was too high for them to waste his formative years with an inefficient offense. Chicago have chewed up young QBs and spit them out in recent years. The same can’t be allowed to happen to Fields, who is prodigiously gifted.

Odell Beckham Jr. has something of an ego. He considers himself to be the best wide receiver in the NFL. A task with the scale of elevating the Bears back into playoff contention could well interest him. He would once again be a WR1 which may suit him at 29 years old. He is in the prime of his career and should realistically be the focal point of an entire team by this point.

Fields would immediately have a concrete receiver he could trust. This can lift the team. Just look at how the Miami Dolphins’ offense thrived as soon as Tua Tagovailoa could throw at Tyreek Hill. OBJ going to Soldier Field could have the same positive impact on Fields.

ScottyBigpoppacraig @SBigpoppacraig Chicago bears just need to suck it up and go talk to Odell Beckham to see if he want to come to chicago to help us win some more ball games. Justin fields need big targets down the field period. Chicago bears just need to suck it up and go talk to Odell Beckham to see if he want to come to chicago to help us win some more ball games. Justin fields need big targets down the field period.

#5 Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid's spectacular offense would offer Odell Beckham Jr. a chance to win another ring

Andy Reid’s offense in Kansas City is stacked. This is a team that has shown in their opening four NFL games that they are ready for another Super Bowl run. Patrick Mahomes is playing the best football of his career right now, and adding an additional option would not do any harm at all.

Tyreek Hill wasn’t necessarily replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and it hasn’t been a problem yet. However, playoff teams will tell you that you can never have enough good players once January rolls around. Unfortunately, a lot of these options for Odell Beckham Jr. see him taking a one-year deal as an impact player. The upside is that he has a shot at another ring, but the downside is that it leaves him in the exact same situation this time next year.

