Odell Beckham Jr. waiver order: Which teams have the best chance to claim the WR

The Cleveland Browns released Odell Beckham Jr. on his 29th birthday Friday. Beckham was one of the more likely trade candidates, but the Browns never received an offer at the trade deadline.

They excused him from practice Wednesday and Thursday before releasing him Friday.

To make the release work, the Browns converted Beckham's salary into a signing bonus. This makes it possible for Beckham to find a home on a team that doesn't have a lot of financial flexibility.

Beckham will have to wait until Monday when teams can put in a waiver claim for him. If he clears waivers, he can sign wherever.

The waiver order is set to inverse the league's standings. Therefore, the teams with the worst records will have the higher priority and chance to sign him.

Which team is most likely to claim Odell Beckham Jr.?

By having some of the worst records in the league, the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans will have the first dibs to sign Odell Beckham Jr. But just because they can sign Beckham doesn't mean they will.

Odell Beckham Jr. is in the latter part of his prime and doesn't fit the rebuilding timeline the Lions, Dolphins and Texans have set. Of the waiver wire's top ten teams, the team that's closest to playoff contention is the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks are getting Russell Wilson back from injury after their bye week this week. Odell Beckham Jr., DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would be a formidable trio.

Other teams to keep an eye out for are the New England Patriots at 15, Kansas City Chiefs at 18, and New Orleans Saints at 23. All three teams have playoff aspirations, and Beckham would be a positive addition to any of them.

The Las Vegas Raiders are another team that could be in the market for a wide receiver after cutting Henry Ruggs III.

Teams like the Saints, Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are up against the salary cap. That's why the Browns turning Beckham's salary into a signing bonus helps everyone else.

Beckham would most likely rather play for a contender than a rebuilding team. But wherever he lands, Beckham will have to prove himself to them.

2019 was the last time Beckham was a legitimate threat in the NFL. But even that season paled in comparison to the historic numbers he put up in his first three seasons.

Beckham's career will now enter its third chapter. He's experienced both the highs and lows of being in the NFL. It's up to him to reclaim his star status wherever he lands next week.

