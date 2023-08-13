Olivia Culpo gushes over Christian McCaffrey's proposal - "Best day of my life"

During their off-season getaway in April, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey took their enduring romance to a new pinnacle by getting engaged. The former Miss Universe was delighted to elevate their relationship with this significant milestone.

Her dreams transformed into reality as "CMC" gracefully knelt down to propose. She recently looked back at what she dubbed the:

"Best day of my while life."

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's Instagram Story

The couple's journey, spanning nearly four years, culminated in McCaffrey's heartfelt proposal during a picturesque Utah getaway. The engagement was marked by a stunning ring created by Ring Concierge.

The ring itself, a Whisper Thin three-stone oval with exquisite side stones, seamlessly combines the beauty of yellow gold and platinum.

Back in 2019, Culpo and McCaffrey started dating, and from that point onward their bond remained unbreakable. Culpo lauded McCaffrey's parents, highlighting the harmonious rapport they shared.

Their initial introduction occurred through mutual friends, setting the foundation for a connection deeply rooted in shared values and faith. Despite the geographical challenges posed by football season, Culpo's steadfast support for McCaffrey remained unwavering.

Olivia Culpo's father revealed how her NFL star fiancee asked his daughter for marriage

The amusing tale of NFL star Christian McCaffrey's proposal to marry Culpo was unveiled by Culpo's father. The impending marriage of Olivia and Christian McCaffrey is on the horizon, with Culpo's father graciously giving his blessing following McCaffrey's heartfelt request for his daughter's hand in marriage.

According to Olivia's father, Christian McCaffrey asked for his daughter's hand in marriage after they shared cigars together. McCaffrey received his blessing and later proposed to Olivia Culpo while they were on vacation.