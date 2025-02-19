Ollie Gordon II NFL draft projection: Top 3 teams that should target Oklahoma State RB

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II will want to put his name on the map in a stacked RB class ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Despite a down year in 2024 versus his excellent 2023 campaign, where he totaled 1,732 rushing yards and 21 TDs, Gordon will likely have plenty of suitors by the time he gets to strut his stuff at the NFL Combine.

Ollie Gordon II draft profile

If Gordon had been eligible for the 2024 NFL draft, he would likely have been drafted a lot higher, but after a down 2024 season where he had fewer yards per carry and touchdowns than a year before, he's projected as a fourth-round pick in this draft.

This is what Bleacher Report's scouting report on Gordon says:

"A big, strong, and physical downhill running back who thrives when blocking is executed properly. He blends NFL size and strength well to fit into a gap-scheme rushing offense. When Gordon can attack decisively downhill with good blocking, he will create issues for the second and third-level defenders. At full speed, he finishes runs and will set the tone early in games if given the chance. Gordon displays good balance to absorb contact and stay on his feet. He is a patient runner with good vision and allows blocks to form before springing into the open field. Gordon generates big plays in the run game when given room to operate, allowing him to build speed. When he reaches top speed, he eats up grass with his long stride."

With his hard running style combined with good blocking, plenty of NFL teams will be showing interest in the 2025 NFL draft.

Top three teams that should target Ollie Gordon II

#3 - Cincinnati Bengals

As Ollie Gordon is a projected fourth-round pick, NFL teams may be more willing to take a punt on him, recreating his excellent 2023 campaign at the next level.

The Bengals are one of those teams, as they'll lose Khalil Herbert to free agency and likely to cut Zach Moss, leaving Chase Brown as the only main running back on the roster. Pairing Brown with Gordon could prove fruitful to an already excellent Bengals offense in 2025.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys

With the Dallas Cowboys looking likely to lose starting RB Rico Dowdle in free agency, they might look to hold off on drafting a running back early and grab Gordon, a Texas native, instead. Dallas could use all the help it can get in the running back room as it looks to get younger and better in 2025, and the 21-year-old Gordon could be the start of just that.

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs could do with drafting Gordon in 2025 as they look to revamp their running back room. Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine are due to be released ahead of free agency, and both backs are in the twilight of their careers.

Pairing Gordon up with another hard runner in Isiah Pacheco could be a shrewd move by the Chiefs as they look to avenge their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

