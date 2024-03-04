Olu Fashanu draft projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Penn State OT

Olu Fashanu is one of the highest-rated offensive lineman prospects of the 2024 class.

The former Penn State Nittany Lions' OT broke out in 2023, making the All-Big-10 first team and being named an All-American and the Rimington–Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year as he blocked for Drew Allar en route to a 10-3 record and Peach Bowl appearance.

This raised his stock in the eyes of many scouts and general managers, but who would be lucky enough to land him?

Olu Fashanu draft profile and projection

Before examining Fashanu's potential landing spots, one must examine his potential as a player.

He is a very physical player who is not afraid to bang bodies with defenders and yet still maintain the footwork and balance required to avoid being overwhelmed. He is also very smart, able to anticipate who is going to try to move past him.

He possesses a top-10 ceiling, as any team who drafts a new quarterback will also want to invest in protection for him.

Best landing spots for Olu Fashanu

3) Washington Commanders

Adam Peters would be best served ensuring that his new quarterback has protection

The Washington Commanders need a new quarterback and a reliable offensive tackle. They have three options for the quarterback position: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels.

But no matter who they pick, they also have to find someone who can block for him. That’s why they might draft Olu Fashanu, a talented tackle who can fill the gap left by Charles Leno’s departure. Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters are looking to solve both problems in the upcoming draft.

2) New York Jets

When Aaron Rodgers returns, he needs better blockers

The New York Jets free agency list has three offensive tackles: Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, and Billy Turner. At least one of them is guaranteed to leave, necessitating a replenishment of Aaron Rodgers' "security detail." Fashanu represents a solid investment. He is young and hungry, and working with a veteran will only help him in the long run.

1) Arizona Cardinals

DJ Humphries has proven to be obsolete

The Arizona Cardinals are looking for a new offensive tackle to replace DJ Humphries, who is 30 years old and has lost his edge. They have the fourth pick in the 2024 Draft, but they have other priorities as well. They want to upgrade Kyler Murray’s weapons, especially at the wide receiver position.

The Cardinals already have a solid running back in James Conner and a star tight end in Trey McBride. They need one more elite receiver and a reliable blocker to complete their offense.

The Cardinals can find their new receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., who has the skills and pedigree to be a star. They can also draft Olu Fashanu, who is a powerful and agile tackle. They can get rid of Humphries and pair Fashanu with Paris Johnson to create a formidable duo at the OT position.