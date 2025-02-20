Omarion Hampton NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for North Carolina RB

Omarion Hampton is yet another sign that North Carolina is once again becoming a hotbed for college football. The resurgence, which began with the drafting of Drake Maye and peaked with the hiring of Bill Belichick as the Tar Heels' head coach, continues with the high praise the running back has been receiving from scouts and analysts.

Hampton thrives as a downhill runner — a style that suits his 220-pound frame well. He is a prototypical power rusher who bulldozes through defenses.

While this makes him a great fit for teams that emphasize physicality and toughness, he may need to adjust if he joins a team that prioritizes speed and agility in its offensive scheme — essentially, teams that prefer "scat-backs".

With that in mind, which teams should target him in the 2025 NFL draft?

5 best landing spots for Omarion Hampton

5. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

D'Andre Swift is projected to remain Chicago’s lead back in 2025, but the depth behind him is questionable. Roschon Johnson? Travis Homer? Darrynton Evans? None of them are high-level competition.

Swift needs a strong challenger to push him to maximize his potential, and Omarion Hampton could be that guy.

4. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns could soon have a running back dilemma. They’ve had an abundance of depth at the position, but none can truly replace impending free agent Nick Chubb — a player whose production and mentality have defined the team’s ground game.

Fortunately, Omarion Hampton fits the Browns’ rugged, us-against-the-world mentality as a vertical power runner who can step in and contribute immediately.

3. Dallas Cowboys

NFL: DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 season with low expectations at running back. Rather than drafting a young talent, they brought back Ezekiel Elliott.

That decision backfired, as Elliott was outplayed by Rico Dowdle, who is now projected to become a bargain pickup in free agency after rushing for 1,000 yards.

With Dowdle likely departing, this is the perfect time for Omarion Hampton to step in, assuming Ashton Jeanty is already off the board.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Aaron Jones was phenomenal in his first season outside Green Bay, rushing for a career-high 1,138 yards and helping the Minnesota Vikings finish 14-3, far exceeding expectations. However, he is set to become a free agent and will likely draw lucrative offers from other teams.

With Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needing to prepare for his potential departure, it’s a good thing their draft position puts them in a great spot to select Omarion Hampton.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Pete Carroll As Head Coach, John Spytek As General Manager - Source: Getty

The Las Vegas Raiders are shaping up to be one of the most intriguing teams of the 2025 season. With a new head coach, Pete Carroll, a new general manager, John Spytek, and a new starting quarterback, this rebuilding franchise has plenty of reasons for optimism.

However, running back remains a major concern.

After finishing dead last in yards per carry, the Raiders’ rushing attack needs a massive upgrade — and Omarion Hampton could be the perfect solution.

