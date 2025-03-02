Omarion Hampton vs. Saquon Barkley 40 time: Which RB comes out on top?

Omarion Hampton had a strong workout at the NFL Scouting Combine. The North Carolina running back also did his 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.46 seconds on Saturday. Although Hampton's time was quick, he is not faster than Saquon Barkley, who completed his 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds at the 2018 Combine.

Barkley has gone on to establish himself as one of the best running backs in the league ever since. The New York Giants drafted him in the first round with the No.2 pick.

Barkley hit the ground running with the Giants and was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018. He played six seasons in New York before signing for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 offseason.

Barkley could not have had a better start to his career in Philly and won the Super Bowl in his first year with the franchise. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year after racking up 2,283 total yards with 15 touchdowns (13 rushing TDs + 2 receiving TDs).

Although Hampton is only making early waves ahead of this year's draft, he can look up to Barkley as the benchmark for running backs in the NFL.

How did Omarion Hampton fare in his final season at North Carolina

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton - Source: Getty

Omarion Hampton was a key member of North Carolina's offensive backfield in the 2024 season. The running back posted 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 carries. He had eight games with 100+ rushing yards and two games with 200+ rushing yards. Hampton also contributed 373 yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions across 12 games.

While Hampton established himself as a superstar at the collegiate level, it remains to be seen whether he can transition those performances in the NFL. The UNC star is tipped to go as the second running back off the board, after Ashton Jeanty.

There are suggestions that Hampton could be taken late in the first round or early in the second round in this year's NFL draft.

