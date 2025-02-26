Omarr Norman-Lott NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Tennessee DL

Omarr Norman-Lott is not someone that comes to mind when the topic of "top defensive tackle prospects" comes up. The likes Mason Graham, Walter Nolen and Derrick Harmon will dominate discussions, but teams should also take notice of the former Volunteer.

Ad

Having begun his career at Arizona State, he truly shone upon switching conferences, tallying 26 tackles (15 solo) and 5.5 sacks in his Tennessee debut - the latter figure more than he had in three seasons as a Sun Devil. He continued being a rare pass-rushing interior lineman as a redshirt senior having four in 2024.

That being said, which teams should want him?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Omarr Norman-Lott Draft profile

Norman-Lott is a physical, yet fast player. In the footage below that starts with some of his sacks, he just blitzes past the offensive line to bring down the quarterback - which is normally what edge rushers do.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When stopping the run, as shown later in the footage, he is able to read where the route will be and act accordingly, throwing himself onto the carrier.

Ad

3 best landing spots for Tennessee DL Omarr Norman-Lott

3) Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

The Miami Dolphins are still looking for someone who can fill the void that Christian Wilkins left when he joined the Las Vegas Raiders. Benito Jones and Calais Campbell will be free agents soon, which will leave Zach Sieler wanting in help in the trenches.

Ad

Fortunately, they need look no further than Norman-Lott who can play end in a 3-4 base or tackle in a nickel package.

2) San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVIII - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers once had a strong defensive tackle rotation of Javon Hargrave and Arik Armstead/Javon Kinlaw. But in 2024, the former got injured, while the latter left for AFC teams.

Ad

There is an obvious roster spot that Omarr Norman-Lott can fill, assuming that he is still available for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch to pick.

1) Los Angeles Chargers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Running back and tight end are Jim Harbaugh's foremost priorities for the Los Angeles Chargers in the upcoming Draft, but he must also address the defensive line.

Ad

Multiple defensive tackles and ends will be free agents, and obviously not every single one of them will remain a Bolt. And this is where Omarr Norman-Lott can shine.

With Scott Matlock transitioning to fullback under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, defensive counterpart Jesse Minter transitioned to a nickel scheme. Here, Norman-Lott can remain a tackle, while remaining capable of shifting to end on anti-run 3-4 schemes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations