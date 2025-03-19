“One of them is gonna be 1”: When Deion Sanders predicted Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s draft picks in 2025

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will hear their names called early in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft next month. The two Colorado stars are two of the best players at their positions, with some thinking Hunter is the draft's best overall prospect.

Sanders has been viewed as either the best or second-best quarterback prospect in comparison to Miami's Cam Ward. And being a quarterback, there's always a good chance he ends up at No. 1.

Deion Sanders, the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and Shedeur's father, said a year ago on an episode of "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" that both Shedeur and Hunter will be taken in the top four of the draft, with either one of them being the No. 1 pick.

“Top four,” Sanders said when asked where he thinks the two players are going to go (Timestamp: 59:06). “Anywhere from one to four, one of them is gonna be one. One of them is gonna be one, and the latter one would not go behind four.

"Now, all this is subjective because I know where I want, kind of want them to go — and let’s not forget Shilo (Sanders). But I know where I want them to go. So, there’s certain cities where it ain’t gonna happen. It’s gonna be an Eli (Manning).”

Could the Tennessee Titans select Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter at No. 1?

Travis Hunter, left, Shedeur Sanders, right, during Oklahoma State vs. Colorado - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Titans would "like to transition," from quarterback Will Levis, suggesting that they could draft a quarterback. That could be Sanders.

Before the NCAA football season ended, almost every mock draft had Travis Hunter going No. 1, as he is widely viewed by many as the No. 1 prospect in the draft. Part of his high stock is his versatility, playing on both sides of the field and excelling at both wide receiver and cornerback.

What do you think the Titans will do with the first pick?

