There is one unfortunate factor holding Colin Kaepernick back

Colin Kaepernick seemingly built up a serious amount of momentum for himself earlier in the NFL offseason. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted training videos online and made an open commitment that he wanted to make an NFL return. Thanks to former head coach Jim Harbaugh, he even participated in a public workout at Michigan.

But it is nearly July, and the quarterback remains without an NFL team. That may not be surprising to fans who have paid attention to his situation since 2017. However, could he not at least be a backup option somewhere in the league?

The fact he can't latch on anywhere is a bit concerning and may point to an unfortunate fact about his current abilities.

Colin Kaepernick may just not be good enough

Colin Kaepernick NFL Workout

Former NFL star Warren Sapp only recently said that Kaepernick had an awful workout with the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, this is a controversial former player making these claims. However, there may be truth to what Sapp had to say.

Certain teams in the NFL could use the quarterback's talents if, indeed, he is playing at a high level. The Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers are easy options, while a team like the Cleveland Browns could also join the discussion if Deshaun Watson receives a significant suspension.

The tricky thing with Kaepernick is that it may not even be logical to point to any past stats. He last played in 2016 and had real success nearly a decade ago. That is a long time for anyone to be away from the game, let alone a quarterback tasked with leading a franchise.

Unfortunately, this is a clear result of the collusion against him by NFL owners. In 2017 and 2018, one could not have kept Kaepernick off a roster based on talent. Yet now, he is 34 years old and has not played since 2016. There lies a monumental task, therefore, to overcome the absence of not only being off the field but being away from meeting rooms and the game in general.

So what is the next step? If he doesn't land on a team in 2022, it's hard to see anything changing in 2023. He will be another year older and will continue to be passed over in favor of younger players with more upside.

Heading to the XFL is an option, while just retiring from the game is also on the table.

There is still time for the quarterback to get a call and prepare with an NFL team in training camp. Yet the signs are not good, and the lack of motion after his Raiders workout indicates that he is out of chances.

