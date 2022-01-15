One X-factor for each team in the NFL playoffs:

The longest regular season in NFL history is in the books and we saw one of the craziest finishes to it that can be remembered as the Los Angeles Chargers lost a thrilling overtime game to the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 32-35.

The postseason is now set and we already have some great matchups in the first round. For the first time in a long time, the playoffs look to be as wide-open as we’ve seen in a long time.

So as we enter this 14-team tournament, we will take a look at one X-factor for each playoff team. These are not marquee players (with a few exceptions) or even starters in some cases, but rather guys who could make an impact in a certain role or matchup.

Without further ado, here are the X-factors for each playoff team:

NFC:

Green Bay Packers – Josiah Deguara

There are lots of possibilities here, with David Bakhtiari back at left tackle last week and two defensive stalwarts in Jaire Alexander and Za’Darius Smith bound to return eventually.

I thought about which element this team may be missing to some degree. With leading NFL MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers killing teams in the passing game, the team will need more help in other areas.

The offense is built around one of the two best receivers in football and their defense has seen plenty of guys step up.

A player I believe could be more heavily integrated is their third-round pick from 2020 in Josiah Deguara.

At the University of Cincinnati, we saw him heavily utilized as an H-back, sliding across the formation off play-action or assisting in the running game, which is why I looked at the selection as more of a fullback.

He could be used as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s version of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. We have already seen him go from one to 25 catches this season, even though his snap share has only increased by 13 percent.

While Marcedes Lewis is still a valuable player at his advanced age, I believe with Robert Tonyan out for the season, we could see Deguara become more of a factor for them, whether it’s using his strengths as an on-the-move blocker, kicking out the end-man on split zone runs or slipping into the flats.

