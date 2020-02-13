Opinion: The Cincinnati Bengals should pick Chase Young

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

Conventional wisdom would have you believe that the Bengals will draft a Quarter Back with the No.1 pick. Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa are the top two prospects that many see can change life for a franchise. Having a franchise QB is every team's priority. But in the modern era, a wide range of QBs have led teams to the Superbowl promise land. Nine quarterbacks have been picked No.1 overall but two of those were backups at the time.

The AFC North with QB Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield both have broken NFL records. Jackson the reigning MVP and Mayfield broke the rookie passing TD record. And of course the gunslinger Ben Roethlisberger will return. In this division with high scoring offenses defense is at a premium. Joe Burrow is a one year wonder who wasn’t on anyone's radar before this year. Tagovailoa was the No.1 pick for two years until his durability came into question.

If the Bengals' are committed to a long-term rebuild, the best course of action will be to pick the actual best player in the draft in Ohio States defenisve ends, Chase Young. With Young, there are no issues. He is one of the most accomplished college pass-rushers ever. He would bring Cincinnati an elite pass rusher that’s athletic enough to set the edge and contain the athletic QBs of the AFC North besides Roethlisberger.

Young could cause Pittsburgh nightmares as Big Ben is in the latter part of his career and can’t move away from the rush. Young can pass rush and hold his own in the running game.

As the Bengals' seem likely to trade Andy Dalton they should select a QB in the second round. In 2011, the Bengals went a similar route. They chose what was thought to be the best player in that draft in WR A.J. Green and selected Dalton in the second.

Utah State Aggies' Jordan Love has been slated as a late-round draft pick. The Bengals could trade back in the late first round or wait till day 2. Jordan has the tools and arm strength to throw in the Ohio winters. If the season turns for the worst, the Bengals could wait for Clemson QB, Trever Lawernce or Ohio State's Justin Field.

If Cincinnati has any questions about the two top QB prospects, they should select the premier player at a premier position. Edge rushers are hard to find. As much as the QB gets praise, systems and late-round QBs have led to Super Bowls. Chase Young is the pick.