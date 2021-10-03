Packers equipment manager's genius hack to let Aaron Jones carry father's ashes while on field

Aaron Jones always had his dad watching over him from the stands. Now that he cannot be there in person, his father is there in spirit, watching over his son from the grand stand upstairs.

To remember his father, Aaron Jones has a medallion containing his father's ashes that he likes to keep with him all the time when he plays.

In an unfortunate event during the Packers' game vs. the Detroit Lions in week two, Aaron Jones lost the medallion while in the end zone for a touchdown.

In a sport as physical as football, it's easy to understand how such a small item can become misplaced on the gridiron.

Thankfully, the medallion was recovered by trainer Bryan Engel.

Aaron Jones now has a safer solution

Ever since losing his father to COVID complications, Aaron Jones has been honoring him by keeping the medallion close to him. Now, Packers equipment manager Gordon Batty has found a solution for him so that the chances of losing it on the field become remote.

Just above Aaron Jones' heart now sits a pocket where he can drop the medallion during gameplay and not have to worry about losing it. Commenting on that, Jones said,

"He put a pocket right on the left side. So I can just drop it in there and not have to worry about it falling out. So I can play with it."

Aaron Jones' relationship with his father

Aaron Jones had a special relationship with his father, especially when it came to football. When he opened up after his father's untimely demise, he alluded to how it was his father who got him interested in football in the first place.

He further spoke to how his father kept him going throughout his career so that he never gave up. His father regularly attended his games and he would meet his father at a special spot before the games began.

Losing his dad's presence on the sidelines was perhaps quite a shock to Aaron Jones. Fortunately for him, the Green Bay Packers organization seems to understand the depth of feelings Aaron has for his father.

The team is committed to going above and beyond to help Jones protect the memory of the man he is so proud to call his father.

