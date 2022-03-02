"Not a single person" - Packers GM drops massive hint about Aaron Rodgers' future

The NFL world awaits the decision from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on whether or not he will return to the team, ask for a trade, or simply retire.

At the 2022 NFL Combine, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst commented on whether or not the organization has heard from other teams about potential trade deals for the All-Pro quarterback.

"Not at all. Not at all. Not a single person,” Gutekunst answered.

Gutekunst also made it clear that he hopes Rodgers will make a decision before the new league year begins on March 16.

“I would hope so," Gutekunst said. "That’s obviously the start of the new league year. There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that, so that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then.”

The Packers must also make decisions on other key players, such as star receiver Davante Adams. The team has from February 22 until March 8 to utilize the option to place a franchise tag on Adams if they choose to do so.

What will Aaron Rodgers decide to do for next season?

As it currently stands, the world is Aaron Rodgers' oyster as he holds all of the cards until he makes a final decision on his future. Last year around this same time, the strife between the four-time NFL MVP and the organization was at an all-time high. He was upset over the fact that he felt he should be more involved with personnel decisions for the team and that he was rarely, if at all, consulted over the decision to let go of several key players, including former Packers receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb.

However, over the past season, tensions between the Pro Bowl quarterback and the Packers' brass began to thaw. The quarterback even elected to remain at the facility after the season ended.

Here's what Rodgers had to say about the relationship between himself and Brian Gutekunst.

"That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he [Gutekunst] deserves a lot of credit."

During the season, Aaron Rodgers was criticized for his comments in the preseason over being "immunized" that were misleading to many. Through it all, the Packers organization stuck with the former Super Bowl MVP.

With the team recently clearing up cap space, it appears as if they are looking to make room to bring back their beloved franchise quarterback with a healthy pay raise to go along with it.

