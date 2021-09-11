Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints: Injury report and starting lineup - September 12th | NFL Week 1

The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will clash in Week One on Sunday. Due to the tragic events of Hurricane Ida, the game is being held in Jacksonville.

But that won't stop either team from wanting to stake their claim in the NFC. The Packers are looking to get past their NFC Championship demons. Aaron Rodgers is coming off an MVP season with Aaron Jones and Davante Adams back. On the other hand, the Saints are a team in transition at quarterback. Jameis Winston will look to lead an injury-filled Saints team to an upset victory.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have a few names on their injury report. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is on the PUP list to begin the season. A new addition to the list is edge rusher, Za'Darious Smith. Smith is dealing with a back injury and won't know if he's playing until Sunday. Safety Vernon Scott has been ruled out. Tyler Lancaster is questionable on the defensive line. Meanwhile, Will Redmond and Randy Ramsey were placed on injured reserve during the preseason.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints aren't as fortunate as the Packers with their injury report. Tre'Quan Smith was their number two wide receiver and is on IR. Joining him on IR are Ken Crawley, Will Clapp, Nick Vannett and WIll Lutz. Their star wide receiver Michael Thomas finds himself on the PUP list, ruling him out for six games. Finally, newly acquired Bradley Roby is suspended for one game. The Saints will have a lot to overcome when it comes to their injuries.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints starting lineups

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Davanate Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard | TE - Robert Tonyan | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Lucas Patrick, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith, De'Vondre Campbell, Kyrs Barnes, Za'Darious Smith | CB - Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

New Orleans Saints

QB - Jameis Winston | RB - Alvin Kamara | WR - Marquez Callaway, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Deonte Harris | TE - Adam Trautman | OL - Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Eric McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramzyk

DL - Cameron Jordan, Christian Ringo, Malcolm Roach, Marcus Davenport | LB - Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis, Kaden Ellis | CB - Marshon Lattimore, Desmond Trufant, Paulson Abedo | S - Marcus Williams, Malcolm Jenkins | K - Aldrick Rosas | P - Blake Gillikin

